Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 9/7/2021

07/09/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 482 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 477,9 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 3 - outage
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 469 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 279 986 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
06:14aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 9/7/2021
PU
06:04aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 131 / 2021
PU
07/08CEZ A S  : Lower emissions and water consumption, faster innovation - Sustainabl..
PU
07/08CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 8/7/2021
PU
07/02CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 128 / 2021
PU
07/02CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 2/7/2021
PU
07/01CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 127 / 2021
PU
07/01CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 1/7/2021
PU
07/01CEZ, A. S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 126 / 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 204 B 9 372 M 9 372 M
Net income 2021 19 439 M 893 M 893 M
Net Debt 2021 143 B 6 562 M 6 562 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 6,45%
Capitalization 321 B 14 704 M 14 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 599,50 CZK
Average target price 618,58 CZK
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.16.41%15 889
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.62%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-4.75%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.74%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.83%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.42%65 138