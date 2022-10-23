Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
807.00 CZK   +3.07%
01:30pCEZ seeks higher capacity at Dutch LNG terminal, wants damages from Gazprom
RE
10/11Ontario Power Generation Inc. and CEZ, a. s. Collaborate to Advance Clean Nuclear Power
CI
10/06Czech finance ministry proposes $3.4 billion windfall tax on energy, banks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CEZ seeks higher capacity at Dutch LNG terminal, wants damages from Gazprom

10/23/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech power utility CEZ is in talks to raise the capacity it has booked at a new Dutch liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Czech Television on Sunday.

Benes said CEZ would also seek damages from Russia's Gazprom for failing to meet its contract obligations in gas supplies.

CEZ has booked 3 billion cubic metres per year in LNG import capacity - about a third of Czech annual consumption -- at the new Dutch LNG terminal at Eemshaven, and has started receiving first shipments through there.

"We are in talks on an increase in the Netherlands," Benes said. "It is in single billions of cubic metres."

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, CEZ had been buying most of the gas it needs for its customers and its own electricity production through intermediaries but also had a direct contract with Gazprom for small part of its imports that ran until the end of this year.

He said CEZ would seek damages, which he said in the order of hundreds of millions to low single billions of crowns, through arbitration.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEZ, A. S. 3.07% 807 End-of-day quote.-2.42%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.27% 256.2038 Real-time Quote.55.60%
All news about CEZ, A. S.
01:30pCEZ seeks higher capacity at Dutch LNG terminal, wants damages from Gazprom
RE
10/11Ontario Power Generation Inc. and CEZ, a. s. Collaborate to Advance Clean Nuclear Power
CI
10/06Czech finance ministry proposes $3.4 billion windfall tax on energy, banks
RE
10/06Czech finance ministry proposes 60% windfall tax on energy sector, large banks
RE
10/04Cez A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
09/22Cez A S : The first ship carrying LNG for the Czech Republic reaches Eemshaven, the Nether..
PU
09/16Cez A S : Investment story September 2022
PU
09/15Cez A S : The Datteln wind project succeeds in obtaining operating support in German aucti..
PU
09/13Europe props up energy firms amid liquidity crunch
RE
09/13Cez A S : The outage of Temelín's Unit 2 completed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 310 B 12 407 M 12 407 M
Net income 2022 58 342 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
Net Debt 2022 108 B 4 339 M 4 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 8,96%
Capitalization 433 B 17 339 M 17 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 807,00 CZK
Average target price 1 120,96 CZK
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-2.42%17 339
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.25%140 776
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.95%68 564
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.67%68 111
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.47%58 298
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.59%54 554