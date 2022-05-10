CEZ shares jump as 2022 profit, dividend outlook brightens

* Q1 adjusted net CZK 26.7 bln, well above estimates
* Raises FY outlook, says record high dividend on way
* Rising electricity prices, commodity trading give boost
* Avg prices for 2023, 2024 pre-sales rise
PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Shares in CEZ jumped to
their highest level since 2008 after the Czech energy group
sharply raised its profit outlook on Tuesday, with rising
electricity prices and commodity trading income boosting
prospects for a record dividend this year.
The company, central Europe's biggest listed utility, said
its first-quarter adjusted net profit jumped more than threefold
to 26.7 billion crowns , well above a Reuters
poll average estimate of 16.2 billion crowns.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) soared by 119% year-on-year to 43.7 billion crowns.
CEZ said its results were largely impacted by record profits
from commodity trading in western European markets and
"enormous" growth in commodity prices as markets jumped in the
wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
CEZ shares, which have surged nearly 70% in the past year,
were up 2% in early trade, hitting 1,035 crowns in Prague for
the first time since October 2008, as markets took in the
brighter outlook.
Quarterly earnings were also boosted by temporary effects of
nearly 8 billion crowns that will fade this year.
The biggest was income from the sale of emission allowances
for electricity generation due to a decision to strengthen
liquidity to cover margin risks on exchanges. This income will
be eliminated as part of higher provisioning for generation
emissions, CEZ said.
The group, 70% owned by the Czech state, expects adjusted
net profit to at least double year-on-year in 2022 to a range of
45 billion to 49 billion crowns - above guidance in March of
profit of 38 billion to 42 billion.
EBITDA should rise this year to 95 billion to 99 billion
crowns, versus a previous outlook of 85 billion to 89 billion
crowns.
CEZ said its outlook implied a dividend under its current
payout policy of 67-73 crowns per share, above a record 53 crown
dividend paid from 2009 earnings.
Further ahead, CEZ said it had pre-sold 26.3 terawatt hours
of 2023 output at an average price of 70.9 euros per megawatt
hour, up from a price of 61.5 euros reported in March. Pre-sold
2024 output was booked at 69.2 euros per MWh.
Debt also decreased in the quarter to a ratio of 0.9 to
EBITDA, CEZ said.
"In the long-term horizon, such low indebtedness is not
effective and we expect that in the longer term, the group could
address the debt optimisation by means of an extraordinary
dividend or a share repurchase," J&T Banka said.
($1 = 23.6630 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kim Coghill and Susan
Fenton)