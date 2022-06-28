Czech PM wants 'solidarity' from energy firms but cool on sector tax

PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - The Czech government does not
want to introduce a tax on windfall profits at energy firms but
wants to explore what form of solidarity those firms can provide
to the rest of the society, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on
Tuesday.
Czech energy companies, including 70% state-owned
electricity producer CEZ, have seen their profits
rising in the past months on the back of soaring energy prices,
which in turn put pressure on consumers and companies.
Shares in CEZ slumped by 10.9% on Monday after a television
report on the junior ruling Pirate party proposing several
options for a windfall tax on energy firms and most other ruling
parties backing a debate.
"We do not want to introduce a sector tax as such... but
what serious debate should be led on is that as a result of the
situation in world markets, profits of energy firms grew
significantly," Fiala told a briefing shown live on television.
"In this constellation, it is really proper to consider
which form to choose to show solidarity of those who have these
profits toward those who are heavily affected by the situation."
On Tuesday, CEZ recovered some of the losses, as it widened
its gains to 4.4% from 2.6% before Fiala's comments reiterating
his opposition to a special tax as such.
"They are moving cautiously as introducing a new tax could
be tough," said Milan Vanicek, chief analyst at J&T Banka.
"I can imagine other ways, like higher dividend from CEZ or
some social tariffs," he said. Fiala did not give any details on
other possible forms of "solidarity".
The Sev.en group of Pavel Tykac or Daniel Kretinsky's EPH
are other major electricity producers in the country.
CEZ was holding an annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday
which was due to vote on the management's proposal for a 44
crown per share dividend and a government counter-proposal for a
48-crown payout, sweetened by a delay in payment until November
to give CEZ a buffer to preserve cash. The government's proposal
was expected to win given the government controls 70% stake.
