Czech government backs law change easing route to CEZ split

  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:12:59 2023-05-18 am EDT
1037.00 CZK   -8.39%
05/18/2023 | 04:44am EDT
PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - The Czech government has approved a bill lowering the majority of shareholders needed to transform public companies, giving the state an easier avenue to potentially splitting energy utility CEZ, analysts said.

CEZ shares have soared this year amid a record dividend and as the state discusses a likely restructuring of the country's dominant electricity producer, as part of efforts to get greater control over energy infrastructure after a surge in prices last year. CEZ is 70% owned by the government.

Under the proposed change, approved by the government at its Wednesday cabinet meeting and still set to go before lawmakers, gaining 75% of votes of shareholders present at a general meeting will be enough to approve company divisions.

Currently, 90% support of all shareholders is required.

In the new bill, shareholders representing two third of the company's capital will be needed to reach a quorum.

J&T Banka analysts said that participation at CEZ's last three general meetings was around 77-79% and the law would weaken minority shareholder rights.

"If the law was adopted, the state could, with its 70% stake, decide on splitting the company on its own, against the will of minority shareholders," J&T said in a note.

The bank added the law did not change rules for compensation which the state may need to offer in any takeover of assets.

CEZ shares ended May 11 at their highest closing price in 15 years, while the stock has gained almost 44% since the start of the year.

The company saw profits soar last year although new state levies and windfall taxes are hitting this year's earnings.

CEZ reported a 60% drop in first-quarter adjusted net profit a week ago, and shares have corrected lower since.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala's government wants to decide on plans for CEZ this year as it seeks more control over some energy production, as well as creating easier conditions for investments into new nuclear power units that are tougher for privately-held companies to carry out. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 317 B 14 517 M 14 517 M
Net income 2023 35 014 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
Net Debt 2023 133 B 6 081 M 6 081 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 10,3%
Capitalization 608 B 27 798 M 27 798 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 30,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 132,00 CZK
Average target price 964,70 CZK
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.47.01%27 798
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.88%152 445
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.68%79 488
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.71%77 353
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.72%71 686
ENEL S.P.A.18.85%65 750
