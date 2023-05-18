Czech government backs law change easing route to CEZ split

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - The Czech government has approved a bill lowering the majority of shareholders needed to transform public companies, giving the state an easier avenue to potentially splitting energy utility CEZ, analysts said.

CEZ shares have soared this year amid a record dividend and as the state discusses a likely restructuring of the country's dominant electricity producer, as part of efforts to get greater control over energy infrastructure after a surge in prices last year. CEZ is 70% owned by the government.

Under the proposed change, approved by the government at its Wednesday cabinet meeting and still set to go before lawmakers, gaining 75% of votes of shareholders present at a general meeting will be enough to approve company divisions.

Currently, 90% support of all shareholders is required.

In the new bill, shareholders representing two third of the company's capital will be needed to reach a quorum.

J&T Banka analysts said that participation at CEZ's last three general meetings was around 77-79% and the law would weaken minority shareholder rights.

"If the law was adopted, the state could, with its 70% stake, decide on splitting the company on its own, against the will of minority shareholders," J&T said in a note.

The bank added the law did not change rules for compensation which the state may need to offer in any takeover of assets.

CEZ shares ended May 11 at their highest closing price in 15 years, while the stock has gained almost 44% since the start of the year.

The company saw profits soar last year although new state levies and windfall taxes are hitting this year's earnings.

CEZ reported a 60% drop in first-quarter adjusted net profit a week ago, and shares have corrected lower since.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala's government wants to decide on plans for CEZ this year as it seeks more control over some energy production, as well as creating easier conditions for investments into new nuclear power units that are tougher for privately-held companies to carry out. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Mark Potter)