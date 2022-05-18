Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/18 07:02:55 am EDT
1093.50 CZK   +5.35%
06:39aCzech government discussing CEZ restructuring option
RE
06:09aCzech Government In Talks For Possible Restructuring Of Utility Group CEZ
MT
05:02aCzech government in talks on restructuring CEZ, says utility
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Czech government discussing CEZ restructuring option

05/18/2022 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government is in talks with majority state-owned CEZ about restructuring the utility, CEZ and the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, after a previous government abandoned ideas to split up the company following an earlier round of talks.

The ruling coalition had been holding talks on the issue for several weeks as part of efforts to give the state more control over energy prices as utility bills soar, according to Seznam Zpravy website, which initially reported the discussions.

CEZ shares climbed around 3% on Wednesday to outpace the rest of Prague and have risen more than 70% in the past year.

CEZ said the talks were at an early stage and had been prompted by a range of issues affecting power supply, including the war in Ukraine, the shift to renewables and efforts to secure long-term, reliable and affordable power for customers.

"These all lead us again to think about an optimal internal structure in the future," a CEZ spokesman said, adding talks were still at the stage of discussing ideas "so nothing is possible to present".

In 2018, a previous government discussed splitting CEZ into separate groups for old energy assets such coal and nuclear plants and new assets like renewables. The aim at the time was to make it easier to finance new nuclear power plants.

"A restructuring of CEZ is one of the options we are thinking about," Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said, according to Seznam Zpravy.

The Finance Ministry, which manages the state's 70% stake in CEZ, reiterated Stanjura's comments when asked by Reuters. It said the option was being analysed but that the ministry would not comment further.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEZ, A. S. 0.10% 1038 End-of-day quote.25.51%
SECURE, INC. 16.13% 1080 Delayed Quote.-60.68%
All news about CEZ, A. S.
06:39aCzech government discussing CEZ restructuring option
RE
06:09aCzech Government In Talks For Possible Restructuring Of Utility Group CEZ
MT
05:02aCzech government in talks on restructuring CEZ, says utility
RE
05/17RWE has started sales process for Czech gas storage business
RE
05/10TRANSCRIPT : CEZ, a. s., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10CEZ CFO : firms and state in talks on liquidity back-up scheme
RE
05/10CEZ shares jump as 2022 profit, dividend outlook brightens
RE
05/10CEZ A S : Q1 2022 Presentation on Financial Results
PU
05/09CEZ, a. s. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02CEZ A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 268 B 11 428 M 11 428 M
Net income 2022 43 526 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net Debt 2022 122 B 5 202 M 5 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 557 B 23 745 M 23 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 038,00 CZK
Average target price 990,78 CZK
Spread / Average Target -4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.25.51%23 745
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.86%141 483
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.89%84 189
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.27%78 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%72 213
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.24%68 425