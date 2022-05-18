Czech government in talks on restructuring CEZ, says utility

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - The Czech government is in talks
with majority state-owned CEZ about restructuring the
utility, CEZ said on Wednesday, after a previous government
abandoned ideas to split up the company following an earlier
round of talks.
The ruling coalition had been holding talks on the issue for
several weeks as part of efforts to give the state more control
over energy prices as utility bills soar, according to Seznam
Zpravy website, which initially reported the discussions.
CEZ said the talks were at an early stage and had been
prompted by a range of issues affecting power supply, including
the war in Ukraine, the shift to renewables and efforts to
secure long-term, reliable and affordable power for customers.
"These all lead us again to think about an optimal internal
structure in the future," a CEZ spokesman said, adding talks
were still at the stage of discussing ideas "so nothing is
possible to present".
In 2018, a previous government discussed splitting CEZ into
separate groups for old energy assets such coal and nuclear
plants and new assets like renewables. The aim at the time was
to make it easier to finance new nuclear power plants.
"A restructuring of CEZ is one of the options we are
thinking about," Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said,
according to the website.
The Finance Ministry, which manages the state's 70% stake in
CEZ, was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Edmund Blair)