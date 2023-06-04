Czech government will try to meet 2023 budget deficit target, PM says

PRAGUE, June 4 (Reuters) - The Czech government will try
to meet its 2023 budget deficit target of 295 billion crowns
($13.4 billion) although the gap almost expanded to that level
already in May, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday.
The central state budget deficit reached 271.4 billion
crowns in January-May, its highest level ever for that period,
hit by higher pension payments, spending on energy price
subsidies and growing debt servicing costs.
"It has not been evolving well, but I still cannot say that
we will not meet (the deficit target)," Fiala said in a live
debate on CNNPrima News TV station.
"We will see during the summer, when (extra) revenues will
be coming, what is the state of the budget... if not, we are
ready for savings this year to get (the) budget under control,"
he said.
The additional revenue is expected to come from windfall
taxes, a dividend from majority state-owned utility CEZ
and European Union funds, Fiala said.
Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Thursday that his
ministry will next week propose savings worth at least 20
billion crowns in this year's budget to stem the swelling
deficit.
($1 = 22.0100 Czech crowns)
