Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
998.50 CZK   -1.63%
05:56aCzech government will try to meet 2023 budget deficit target, PM says
RE
06/02Cez A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
06/01Cez A S : Group Sustainability Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Czech government will try to meet 2023 budget deficit target, PM says

06/04/2023 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE, June 4 (Reuters) - The Czech government will try to meet its 2023 budget deficit target of 295 billion crowns ($13.4 billion) although the gap almost expanded to that level already in May, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday.

The central state budget deficit reached 271.4 billion crowns in January-May, its highest level ever for that period, hit by higher pension payments, spending on energy price subsidies and growing debt servicing costs.

"It has not been evolving well, but I still cannot say that we will not meet (the deficit target)," Fiala said in a live debate on CNNPrima News TV station.

"We will see during the summer, when (extra) revenues will be coming, what is the state of the budget... if not, we are ready for savings this year to get (the) budget under control," he said.

The additional revenue is expected to come from windfall taxes, a dividend from majority state-owned utility CEZ and European Union funds, Fiala said.

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Thursday that his ministry will next week propose savings worth at least 20 billion crowns in this year's budget to stem the swelling deficit.

($1 = 22.0100 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CEZ, A. S.
05:56aCzech government will try to meet 2023 budget deficit target, PM says
RE
06/02Cez A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
06/01Cez A S : Group Sustainability Report 2022
PU
06/01Cez A S : Information on NPP DUKOVANY 1/6/2023
PU
05/26Czech Republic's CEZ: Two employees die in work accident
RE
05/25CEZ calls AGM for June 26, company split not on agenda
RE
05/18Czech government backs law change easing route to CEZ split
RE
05/18Czech government backs law change easing route to CEZ split
RE
05/11Transcript : CEZ, a. s., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11CEZ to pay record dividend, Q1 profits start easing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 317 B 14 416 M 14 416 M
Net income 2023 35 014 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
Net Debt 2023 133 B 6 039 M 6 039 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 11,3%
Capitalization 557 B 25 313 M 25 313 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 29 100
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 038,00 CZK
Average target price 964,70 CZK
Spread / Average Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.29.68%25 313
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.66%149 430
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.95%78 223
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.12%75 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.44%69 112
ENEL S.P.A.20.20%65 892
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer