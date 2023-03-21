Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
1026.00 CZK   +1.08%
03:06aCzech utility CEZ's 2022 profit rise indicates record dividend
RE
03/07Cez A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
02/28Cez A S : Group launches the largest online ESG data library among all European utilities and as the first energy company in the Czech Republic
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Czech utility CEZ's 2022 profit rise indicates record dividend

03/21/2023 | 03:06am EDT
Czech electricity producer CEZ's logo is seen next to an electricity pylon in front of the Ledvice coal-fired power plant near the village of Ledvice

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ on Tuesday posted a record 78.4 billion crown ($3.50 billion) annual adjusted net profit that beat its own forecast, helped by soaring electricity prices last year due to the Ukraine crisis, indicating a high dividend.

CEZ's profit surged more than threefold in 2022 - surpassing a previous all-time annual earnings record of 51.9 billion crowns posted in 2009 - as wholesale power prices jumped last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) doubled to 131.6 billion crowns, compared with the company's outlook of EBITDA in the range of 115 billion crowns to 125 billion crown.

"The achieved profit for 2022 indicates a record dividend for shareholders," Chief Executive Officer Daniel Benes said.

The company, 70% owned by the Czech government, however, flagged an earnings hit in 2023, as it faces a new tax on windfall profits and levies on generation as the government seeks to help households and firms hit by rising energy costs.

CEZ reiterated its outlook for 2023, expecting adjusted profit to fall to within the range of 30 billion crowns to 40 billion crowns and EBITDA to between 105 billion crowns and 125 billion crowns.

($1 = 22.3990 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEZ, A. S. 1.08% 1026 End-of-day quote.33.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.79% 76.8798 Delayed Quote.5.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 292 B 13 045 M 13 045 M
Net income 2022 67 125 M 2 999 M 2 999 M
Net Debt 2022 104 B 4 644 M 4 644 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,39x
Yield 2022 7,69%
Capitalization 556 B 24 819 M 24 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 035,00 CZK
Average target price 953,91 CZK
Spread / Average Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
