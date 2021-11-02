INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 2/11/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 494 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 498 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 12 507 959 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
