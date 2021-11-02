Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 11/01
725 CZK   -1.09%
03:29aInformation on npp dukovany 2/11/2021
PU
11/01Information on npp temelín 210 / 2021
PU
11/01Investment story October 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 2/11/2021

11/02/2021 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 494 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 498 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 12 507 959 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
03:29aInformation on npp dukovany 2/11/2021
PU
11/01Information on npp temelín 210 / 2021
PU
11/01Investment story October 2021
PU
11/01Information on npp dukovany 1/11/2021
PU
10/29Information on npp temelín 209 / 2021
PU
10/29Information on npp dukovany 29/10/2021
PU
10/27Information on npp temelín 208 / 2021
PU
10/27Information on npp dukovany 27/10/2021
PU
10/26Information on npp temelín 207 / 2021
PU
10/26CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 26/10/2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 207 B 9 388 M 9 388 M
Net income 2021 18 285 M 830 M 830 M
Net Debt 2021 123 B 5 586 M 5 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 6,07%
Capitalization 388 B 17 582 M 17 630 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 725,00 CZK
Average target price 719,31 CZK
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.40.78%17 582
NEXTERA ENERGY10.94%167 939
ENEL S.P.A.-11.97%85 791
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.74%78 711
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.01%73 676
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.45%66 155