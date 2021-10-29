INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 29/10/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 501 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 12 315 465 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
