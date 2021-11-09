Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 11/08
758 CZK   +1.20%
758 CZK   +1.20%
01:14aCEZ Group Earned CZK 5.1 Billion in 3Q 2021
PU
01:14aFinancial results in Q1-Q3 2021
PU
11/08Information on npp temelín 215 / 2021
PU
INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 9/11/2021

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 495 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 505 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 12 842 803 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 207 B 9 516 M 9 516 M
Net income 2021 18 285 M 842 M 842 M
Net Debt 2021 134 B 6 189 M 6 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 406 B 18 625 M 18 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 758,00 CZK
Average target price 719,31 CZK
Spread / Average Target -5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.47.18%18 625
NEXTERA ENERGY10.86%167 822
ENEL S.P.A.-11.87%85 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.05%78 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.18%73 320
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%66 874