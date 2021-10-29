INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 209 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1094 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 318 746 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1098 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 162 242 MWh
