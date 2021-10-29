INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 209 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 204 B 9 250 M 9 250 M Net income 2021 18 190 M 825 M 825 M Net Debt 2021 123 B 5 581 M 5 581 M P/E ratio 2021 22,5x Yield 2021 6,22% Capitalization 402 B 18 246 M 18 232 M EV / Sales 2021 2,57x EV / Sales 2022 2,47x Nbr of Employees 31 704 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 750,50 CZK Average target price 719,31 CZK Spread / Average Target -4,16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 45.73% 18 246 NEXTERA ENERGY 12.02% 166 801 ENEL S.P.A. -12.81% 84 978 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 12.23% 79 057 IBERDROLA, S.A. -12.39% 71 922 SOUTHERN COMPANY 1.97% 66 325