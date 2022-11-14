Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-07
808.00 CZK   +0.62%
02:02aSlovakia's InoBat eyes electric vehicle battery plant in Serbia
RE
11/10Transcript : CEZ, a. s., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Cez A S : Results and figures in xlsx format
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Slovakia's InoBat eyes electric vehicle battery plant in Serbia

11/14/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured on an electric car charging station at the United Nations in Geneva

LONDON (Reuters) - Slovakian battery maker InoBat said on Monday it has signed declarations of intent with the Serbian government to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in the Balkan country with a capacity of up to 32 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The plant would open with an initial capacity of 4 GWh in 2025.

The Serbian government has agreed to provide funding of up to 419 million euros ($431 million) including grants and tax incentives to support the project, InoBat said.

Although the agreement is not final, a source familiar with the matter said it is close to being so.

InoBat has said it wants to build a gigafactory in western Europe and one in eastern Europe.

Last month InoBat said it had signed a declaration of intent with Spain's government to build a gigafactory in Valladolid. The declaration is not a finalised agreement and other locations, including the United Kingdom, remain under consideration for InoBat's western European factory.

Some European battery startups have struggled to raise billions for huge gigafactories, while others like InoBat are focused on expanding slowly as they land customers contracts.

InoBat will open a 45 megawatt-hour (MWh) pilot line in Bratislava early next year to produce high-performance batteries for customers to test and says it has signed customer agreements, including with German air taxi developer Lilium worth 500 million euros by 2030.

The company aims to build battery production capacity in 4 GWh increments starting in 2025 - costing around 350 million euros each - as contracts are signed.

InoBat also plans a research & development facility in Indiana, which could expand into a gigafactory, in a joint venture with fintech company Ideanomics.

Ideanomics is an investor in InoBat, as are mining group Rio Tinto and Czech utility CEZ.

($1 = 0.9719 euros)

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEZ, A. S. 0.62% 808 End-of-day quote.-2.30%
IDEANOMICS, INC. 11.38% 0.2564 Delayed Quote.-78.63%
LILIUM N.V. 5.49% 1.92 Delayed Quote.-72.29%
RIO TINTO PLC 4.86% 5398 Delayed Quote.10.34%
All news about CEZ, A. S.
02:02aSlovakia's InoBat eyes electric vehicle battery plant in Serbia
RE
11/10Transcript : CEZ, a. s., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Cez A S : Results and figures in xlsx format
PU
11/10CEZ, a. s. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
11/07Czech govt proposal for revenue cap on power producers hits nuclear hardest
RE
11/03Cez A S : ESG Rating
PU
10/23CEZ seeks higher capacity at Dutch LNG terminal, wants damages from Gazprom
RE
10/11Ontario Power Generation Inc. and CEZ, a. s. Collaborate to Advance Clean Nuclear Power
CI
10/06Czech finance ministry proposes $3.4 billion windfall tax on energy, banks
RE
10/06Czech finance ministry proposes 60% windfall tax on energy sector, large banks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 291 B 12 369 M 12 369 M
Net income 2022 65 000 M 2 763 M 2 763 M
Net Debt 2022 125 B 5 322 M 5 322 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 8,55%
Capitalization 454 B 19 301 M 19 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 846,00 CZK
Average target price 1 120,96 CZK
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-2.30%19 301
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.76%165 551
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.28%73 287
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.09%70 797
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.58%67 011
ENEL S.P.A.-28.36%52 969