Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZE   BG1100024113

CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD

(CEZE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ Electro Bulgaria : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

12/31/2021 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 31.12.2021 11:56:31 (local time)

Company: CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD-Sofia (CEZE)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD dated 29 December 2021 has passed the following resolutions:
- Election of a registered auditor for the year 2021
- Authorisation of Kiril Boshov and Vasil Stefanov to sign severally the contracts between the company and the members of the Supervisory Board
- Changes within the Audit Committee
- No authorisation of the Management Board of CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD to enter, in accordance with the rules for the company's representation before third parties, into an agreement with CEZ Trade Bulgaria EAD for the participation by the company as a sub-coordinator with its sub-group in the standard balancing group of CEZ Trade as a coordinator and for the balancing of the company's portfolio under its license for electricity trading
- No authorisation of the Management Board of CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD to enter, in accordance with the rules for the company's representation before third parties, into an agreement with CEZ Trade Bulgaria EAD for a special-purpose revolving loan
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available in both, Bulgarian and English, on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 11:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD
06:47aCEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
12/20CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA : Insider information
PU
10/29CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30..
CI
08/04Eastern European Electric Company B.V., made a tender offer to acquire the remaining 33..
CI
07/30Cez Electro Bulgaria Ad Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/09EBRD to extend 60 mln euros loan to Bulgarian Eurohold
RE
04/27Cez Electro Bulgaria Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/16Universal Pension Fund acquired an unknown minority stake in CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD.
CI
2020CEZ Elektro Bulgaria AD Reports Audited Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2018CEZ Electro Bulgaria Appoints Dimcho Stanev as New CEO and Chairman of its Management B..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 669 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2020 16,3 M 9,47 M 9,47 M
Net cash 2020 165 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 25,7%
Capitalization 136 M 78,7 M 78,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimcho Stanev Chairman-Management Board
Karel Klusak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hristo Stoyanov Petrov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georgi Dimitrov Konstantinov Member-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Todorov Chakarov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD19.30%79
NEXTERA ENERGY20.25%182 027
ENEL S.P.A.-14.86%81 069
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.45%80 619
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.03%72 786
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.28%72 448