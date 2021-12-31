CEZ Electro Bulgaria : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

31.12.2021 11:56:31 (local time)

Company: CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD-Sofia (CEZE)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD dated 29 December 2021 has passed the following resolutions:

- Election of a registered auditor for the year 2021

- Authorisation of Kiril Boshov and Vasil Stefanov to sign severally the contracts between the company and the members of the Supervisory Board

- Changes within the Audit Committee

- No authorisation of the Management Board of CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD to enter, in accordance with the rules for the company's representation before third parties, into an agreement with CEZ Trade Bulgaria EAD for the participation by the company as a sub-coordinator with its sub-group in the standard balancing group of CEZ Trade as a coordinator and for the balancing of the company's portfolio under its license for electricity trading

- No authorisation of the Management Board of CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD to enter, in accordance with the rules for the company's representation before third parties, into an agreement with CEZ Trade Bulgaria EAD for a special-purpose revolving loan

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available in both, Bulgarian and English, on the website of the Exchange.

