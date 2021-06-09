Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZE   BG1100024113

CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD

(CEZE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 04/27
35000 BGN   +20.69%
11:55aEBRD to extend 60 mln euros loan to Bulgarian Eurohold
RE
2018Bulgarian PM urges central bank, intelligence service to look into energy deal
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EBRD to extend 60 mln euros loan to Bulgarian Eurohold

06/09/2021 | 11:55am EDT
SOFIA, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it would extend up to 60 million euros ($73.10 million) in a five-year senior loan to Eurohold for its acquisition of Czech CEZ's Bulgarian assets.

Bulgarian financial and insurance group Eurohold will use the proceeds from the EBRD loan, along with a planned capital increase and other senior loans to complete its 335 million euro deal with CEZ by the end of June.

Eurohold has mandated JP Morgan to structure the debt financing for the overall acquisition, which it sees at about 490 million euros. The EBRD estimated the total costs at 525 million euros.

Part of the proceeds of the EBRD loan will be used for upgrades at a power distributor Eurohold will acquire, the EBRD said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Gregorio)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEZ DISTRIBUTION BULGARIA AD 0.00% 274 End-of-day quote.18.10%
CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD 20.69% 35000 End-of-day quote.53.51%
CEZ, A. S. -1.01% 636.5 End-of-day quote.23.59%
EUROHOLD BULGARIA AD -0.78% 2.54 End-of-day quote.45.98%
Financials
Sales 2020 669 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2020 16,3 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net cash 2020 165 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 25,7%
Capitalization 175 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimcho Stanev Chairman-Management Board
Karel Klusak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hristo Stoyanov Petrov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georgi Dimitrov Konstantinov Member-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Todorov Chakarov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ ELECTRO BULGARIA AD53.51%109
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.49%141 499
ENEL S.P.A.-3.19%99 171
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%82 477
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.86%77 376
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.27%67 160