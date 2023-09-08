UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 1, 2023
CF ACQUISITION CORP. IV
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Delaware
|001-39824
|85-1042073
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|(Commission File Number)
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
110 East 59th Street, New York, NY10022
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 938-5000
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|☐
|Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|☐
|Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|☐
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|☐
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|Title of each class
|Trading Symbol(s)
|Name of each exchange on which registered
|Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant
|CFIVU
|The NasdaqStock Market LLC
|Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share
|CFIV
|The NasdaqStock Market LLC
|Redeemable warrants, exercisable for Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share
|CFIVW
|The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|Item 5.02
|Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Effective on September 1, 2023, Steven Bisgay resigned from the board of directors of CF Acquisition Corp. IV, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). Mr. Bisgay's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company's board of directors on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|CF ACQUISITION CORP. IV
|By:
|/s/ Howard W. Lutnick
|Name:
|Howard W. Lutnick
|Title:
|Chief Executive Officer
Dated: September 8, 2023
