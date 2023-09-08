UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 1, 2023

CF ACQUISITION CORP. IV

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39824 85-1042073 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

110 East 59th Street, New York, NY10022

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 938-5000

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant CFIVU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share CFIV The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable warrants, exercisable for Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share CFIVW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective on September 1, 2023, Steven Bisgay resigned from the board of directors of CF Acquisition Corp. IV, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). Mr. Bisgay's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company's board of directors on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CF ACQUISITION CORP. IV By: /s/ Howard W. Lutnick Name: Howard W. Lutnick Title: Chief Executive Officer

Dated: September 8, 2023

2