    CFVI   US12521J1034

CF ACQUISITION CORP. VI

(CFVI)
Leading Legal Scholar and Advocate Alan Dershowitz Launching Exclusive Live Show on Rumble

01/27/2022 | 12:47pm EST
SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble is proud to announce that Alan Dershowitz is launching an exclusive live show on Rumble and opening a private community on Locals. Dershowitz taught at Harvard Law School for 50 years and has represented many prominent clients, including President Donald Trump and leading political figures from both parties. He has been called "the best-known criminal lawyer in the world" and has published 49 books and more than 1,000 articles. 

"I believe the future of video will mirror Rumble's partnership with Alan Dershowitz as creators embrace a two-way partnership with their fans by engaging with them through live chats and platforms like Locals," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski ahead of the announcement. "If you care about Alan Dershowitz and his work, you will now have unprecedented access to him because of his partnership with Rumble and Locals."

"I am excited to participate in this transformative enterprise," Dershowitz said. "On Rumble and Locals, I will be talking directly with my audience about issues that matter to them. Instead of guessing what my viewers care about, I will hear directly from them. All views, no matter how controversial, will be welcome."

Dershowitz's show will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:30 pm ET. He will discuss current affairs, constitutional issues, and foreign policy from a legal angle. The show will run for 30 to 45 minutes and will include an interactive 15 to 30 minute period where the audience can question and debate him through a live chat. Additionally, Dershowitz will launch a private community on Locals to produce exclusive content and communicate directly with his fans. His first show will broadcast live on Monday, January 31st, 2022 at 5:30 pm ET.

You can find the official Alan Dershowitz video channel here: https://rumble.com/Dershow

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-legal-scholar-and-advocate-alan-dershowitz-launching-exclusive-live-show-on-rumble-301469998.html

SOURCE Rumble


© PRNewswire 2022
