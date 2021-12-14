Trump's social media venture partners with Canada's Rumble Inc

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's
social media venture said on Tuesday it has entered into a
technology and cloud-services agreement with Canadian video
platform Rumble Inc.
As part of the agreement, Rumble will deliver video and
streaming for TRUTH Social, the proposed social media app from
Trump.
The announcement from Trump Media and Technology Group came
hours after Rumble said it had severed business ties https://prn.to/3dNKzaC
with Tremor International and Unruly Group, companies which
Rumble said had attempted to censor conservative personality Dan
Bongino.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)