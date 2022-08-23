Log in
Truth Social Joins Rumble's Ad Platform as First Publisher

08/23/2022
New client represents major step in expanding the market opportunity for Rumble's new advertising platform

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform, announced that Truth Social is using the Rumble Advertising Center to serve advertisements on its platform.

Advertisers can now access and bid on Truth Social traffic, in addition to Rumble traffic, on Rumble's Advertising Center with a single sign on. If you are interested in advertising on Truth Social or Rumble, you can sign up at ads.rumble.com. If you are interested in signing up as a publisher on the Rumble Advertising Center, please contact bd@rumble.com.

"We are excited to have Truth Social as our very first publisher on the Rumble Ad platform," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "A significant part of the internet is now served through the Rumble ecosystem, which gives advertisers a new place to target customers aligned with our mission to fight back against cancel culture. We look forward to proving the incredible size and performance of this market."

"By partnering with Rumble Ads, Truth Social is poised to displace the Big Tech platforms as a superior venue for businesses to connect with an extraordinarily engaged audience of millions of real people," said Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

