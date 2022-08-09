Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq CF Bankshares Inc. News Summary CFBK US12520L1098 CF BANKSHARES INC. (CFBK) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 09:30 2022-08-09 am EDT 20.56 USD -0.44% 03:09p CF BANKSHARES : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, (Form 10-Q) PU 08/03 CF BANKSHARES : PARENT OF CFBANK NA, REPORTS NET EARNINGS OF $4.7 MILLION OR $0.72 PER SHARE FOR THE 2nd QUARTER OF 2022 - Form 8-K PU 08/03 CF Bankshares Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 CI Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CF Bankshares : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, (Form 10-Q) 08/09/2022 | 03:09pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark one) [X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 Or [ ]TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from __________ to______________ Commission File Number 0-25045 CF BANKSHARES INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 34-1877137 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 7000 North High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (614) 334-7979 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) ______________________________________ (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered (Voting) Common Stock, $.01 par value CFBK The NASDAQCapital Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes [X]No [ ] Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes [X]No [ ] Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large Accelerated Filer [ ] Accelerated Filer[X] Non-accelerated Filer [ ] Smaller Reporting Company [X] Emerging Growth Company [ ] If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ] Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes [ ] No [X] As of August 1, 2022, there were 5,293,180shares of the registrant's (Voting) Common Stock outstanding and 1,260,700shares of the registrant's Non-Voting Common Stock outstanding. Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. INDEX PART I. Financial Information Page Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 3 ConsolidatedStatements of Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 4 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 5 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 6 ConsolidatedStatements of Cash Flows for the sixmonths ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 8 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)) 10 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 39 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 53 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 54 PART II. Other Information 55 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 55 Item 1A. Risk Factors 55 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 56 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 56 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 56 Item 5. Other Information 56 Item 6. Exhibits 57 Signatures 58 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,850 $ 166,591 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 100 100 Securities available for sale 12,220 16,347 Equity securities 5,000 5,000 Loans held for sale, at fair value - 27,988 Loans and leases, net of allowance of $15,532and $15,508 1,378,227 1,214,149 FHLB and FRB stock 7,332 7,315 Premises and equipment, net 6,110 5,869 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,638 1,925 Bank owned life insurance 26,038 25,743 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 27,962 24,562 Total assets $ 1,619,477 $ 1,495,589 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 244,484 $ 284,935 Interest bearing 1,133,005 961,417 Total deposits 1,377,489 1,246,352 FHLB advances and other debt 75,594 89,727 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,879 2,752 Operating lease liabilities 1,736 2,032 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,185 14,513 Subordinated debentures 14,903 14,883 Total liabilities 1,486,786 1,370,259 Commitments and contingent liabilities - - Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01par value; shares authorized: 9,090,909, including 1,260,700shares of non-voting common stock Voting common stock, $0.01par value; shares issued: 5,567,542at June 30, 2022 and 5,485,980at December 31, 2021 56 55 Non-voting common stock, $0.01par value; shares issued: 1,260,700at June 30, 2022 and 1,260,700at December 31, 2021 13 13 Series C preferred stock, $0.01par value; 12,607shares authorized; 0issued at June 30, 2022 and 0shares issued at December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 89,061 88,528 Retained earnings 52,814 44,084 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,437) (170) Treasury stock, at cost; 276,222shares of voting common stock at June 30, 2022 and 246,432shares of voting common stock at December 31, 2021 (7,816) (7,180) Total stockholders' equity 132,691 125,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,619,477 $ 1,495,589 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 3 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Loans and leases, including fees $ 14,042 $ 13,414 $ 26,870 $ 26,055 Securities 221 166 445 299 FHLB and FRB stock dividends 78 57 140 112 Federal funds sold and other 364 24 402 52 14,705 13,661 27,857 26,518 Interest expense Deposits 2,501 2,108 4,185 4,605 FHLB advances and other debt 424 288 894 807 Subordinated debentures 235 225 459 449 3,160 2,621 5,538 5,861 Net interest income 11,545 11,040 22,319 20,657 Provision for loan and lease losses - (1,600) - (1,600) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 11,545 12,640 22,319 22,257 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 289 206 555 399 Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans 121 (744) 678 5,616 Net gains on sales of SBA loans 143 1,159 143 1,159 Swap fee income 5 - 18 182 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies - 3 - 383 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 149 138 295 228 Other 101 189 165 214 808 951 1,854 8,181 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,578 4,551 7,199 9,160 Occupancy and equipment 312 259 631 581 Data processing 529 524 1,049 1,060 Franchise and other taxes 338 243 661 482 Professional fees 645 1,381 1,252 2,596 Director fees 153 158 294 310 Postage, printing and supplies 38 47 81 86 Advertising and marketing 134 1,283 179 2,527 Telephone 61 67 114 126 Loan expenses 106 31 206 88 Depreciation 126 106 241 203 FDIC premiums 227 380 378 619 Regulatory assessment 65 65 131 130 Other insurance 46 40 90 68 Other 114 132 243 200 6,472 9,267 12,749 18,236 Income before incomes taxes 5,881 4,324 11,424 12,202 Income tax expense 1,155 835 2,180 2,292 Net income $ 4,726 $ 3,489 $ 9,244 $ 9,910 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.53 $ 1.44 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.52 $ 1.41 $ 1.48 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 4 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 4,726 $ 3,489 $ 9,244 $ 9,910 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized holding losses arising during the period related to securities available for sale, net of tax of ($58) and ($5), and ($337) and ($12) (217) (17) (1,267) (46) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (217) (17) (1,267) (46) Comprehensive income $ 4,509 $ 3,472 $ 7,977 $ 9,864 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 5 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Non-voting Additional Accumulated Other Total Common Common Paid-In Retained Comprehensive Treasury Stockholders' Three months ended June 30, 2022 Stock Stock Capital Earnings Loss Stock Equity Balance at April 1, 2022 $ 55 $ 13 $ 88,708 $ 48,345 $ (1,220) $ (7,559) $ 128,342 Net income 4,726 4,726 Other comprehensive loss (217) (217) Issuance of 31,648stock based incentive plan shares, net of forfeitures 1 (1) - Restricted stock expense, net of forfeitures 222 222 Stock options exercised 132 132 Purchase of 11,880treasury shares (257) (257) Cash dividends declared on common stock ($0.04per share) (257) (257) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 56 $ 13 $ 89,061 $ 52,814 $ (1,437) $ (7,816) $ 132,691 Non-voting Additional Accumulated Other Total Common Common Paid-In Retained Comprehensive Treasury Stockholders' Six months ended June 30, 2022 Stock Stock Capital Earnings Loss Stock Equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 55 $ 13 $ 88,528 $ 44,084 $ (170) $ (7,180) $ 125,330 Net income 9,244 9,244 Other comprehensive loss (1,267) (1,267) Issuance of 65,648stock based incentive plan shares, net of forfeitures 1 (1) - Restricted stock expense, net of forfeitures 402 402 Stock options exercised 132 132 Acquisition of 2,180treasury shares surrendered upon vesting of restricted stock for payment of taxes (48) (48) Purchase of 27,655treasury shares (588) (588) Cash dividends declared on common stock ($0.08per share) (514) (514) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 56 $ 13 $ 89,061 $ 52,814 $ (1,437) $ (7,816) $ 132,691 Non-voting Additional Accumulated Other Total Common Common Paid-In Retained Comprehensive Treasury Stockholders' Three months ended June 30, 2021 Stock Stock Capital Earnings Income Stock Equity Balance at April 1, 2021 $ 54 $ 13 $ 87,904 $ 32,704 $ 67 $ (4,091) $ 116,651 Net income 3,489 3,489 Other comprehensive loss (17) (17) Restricted stock expense, net of forfeitures 195 195 Purchase of 13,601treasury shares (263) (263) Cash dividends declared on common stock ($0.03per share) (196) (196) Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 54 $ 13 $ 88,099 $ 35,997 $ 50 $ (4,354) $ 119,859 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 6 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Non-voting Additional Accumulated Other Total Common Common Paid-In Retained Comprehensive Treasury Stockholders' Six Months ended June 30, 2021 Stock Stock Capital Earnings Income Stock Equity Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 54 $ 13 $ 87,637 $ 26,479 $ 96 $ (4,069) $ 110,210 Net income 9,910 9,910 Other comprehensive loss (46) (46) Issuance of 68,460stock based incentive plan shares, net of forfeitures - - - Restricted stock expense, net of forfeitures 356 356 Stock options exercised 106 106 Acquisition of 1,169treasury shares surrendered upon vesting of restricted stock for payment of taxes - (22) (22) Purchase of 13,601treasury shares - - (263) (263) Cash dividends declared on common stock ($0.06per share) - - (392) (392) Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 54 $ 13 $ 88,099 $ 35,997 $ 50 $ (4,354) $ 119,859 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 7 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net Income $ 9,244 $ 9,910 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Provision for loan and lease losses - (1,600) Depreciation 241 203 Amortization, net (405) (1,624) Deferred income tax (benefit) 115 (12) Originations of loans held for sale (94,548) (1,729,136) Proceeds from sale of loans held for sale 121,540 1,763,441 Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans (678) (5,616) Net gains on sales of SBA loans (143) (1,159) Loss on disposal of premises and equipment - 17 Earnings on bank owned life insurance (295) (228) Gain on redemption of life insurance policies - (383) Stock-based compensation expense 402 356 Net change in: Accrued interest receivable and other assets (3,438) 14,845 Operating lease right-of-use asset 287 215 Operating lease right-of-use liability (296) (235) Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 672 (13,811) Net cash from operating activities 32,698 35,183 Cash flows used by investing activities: Available-for-sale securities: Maturities, prepayments and calls 2,509 4,016 Purchases - (13,070) Purchase of bank owned life insurance - (8,000) Loan and lease originations and payments, net (160,718) (118,325) Purchase of loans and leases (3,698) (13,798) Proceeds from the sale of loans 2,611 1,625 Additions to premises and equipment (483) (611) Purchase of FRB and FHLB stock (17) (317) Purchase of other investments - (656) Return of investment-joint ventures 261 315 Proceeds from the redemption of life insurance policies - 661 Net cash used by investing activities (159,535) (148,160) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in deposits 131,137 166,028 Proceeds from FHLB advances and other debt 1,300 110,510 Repayments on FHLB advances and other debt (15,450) (180,633) Net change in warehouse line of credit - (70,013) Net change in advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance (873) 383 Cash dividends paid on common stock (514) (392) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 132 106 Acquisition of treasury shares surrendered upon vesting of restricted stock for payment of taxes (48) (22) Purchase of treasury shares (588) (263) Net cash from financing activities 115,096 25,704 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11,741) (87,273) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 166,591 221,594 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 154,850 $ 134,321 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 8 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 5,485 $ 6,061 Income tax paid 1,250 2,700 Supplemental noncash disclosures: Loans transferred from held for sale to portfolio 1,674 16,611 SBA Loans transferred from portfolio to held for sale - 16,462 Transfer of loans and premises and equipment to other assets held for sale - 29,308 Transfer of deposits to other liabilities held for sale - 107,229 Investment payable on limited partnerships - 8,477 Initial recognition of operating right-of-use lease asset - 412 Initial recognition of operating right-of-use lease liability - 412 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 9 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation: The consolidated financial statements include CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Holding Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). The Holding Company and CFBank are sometimes collectively referred to herein as the "Company". Intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated in consolidation. The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in compliance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Because this report is based on an interim period, certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted. In the opinion of the management of the Company, the accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements include all adjustments necessary for a fair presentation of the Company's financial condition and the results of operations for the periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal recurring nature, unless otherwise disclosed in this Form 10-Q. The financial performance reported for the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year. This information should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report to Stockholders and Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC. Reference is made to the accounting policies of the Company described in Note 1 to the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Company's 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (referred to herein as the "2021 Audited Financial Statements"). The Company has consistently followed those policies in preparing this Form 10-Q. Loans and Leases: Loans and leases that management has the intent and ability to hold for the foreseeable future or until maturity or payoff are reported at the principal balance outstanding, adjusted for purchase premiums and discounts, deferred loan fees and costs and an allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL). Interest income is accrued on the unpaid principal balance. Loan origination fees, net of certain direct origination costs, are deferred and recognized in interest income using the level yield method without anticipating prepayments. The accrual of interest income on all classes of loans, except other consumer loans, is discontinued and the loan is placed on nonaccrual status at the time the loan is 90 days delinquent unless the loan is well-secured and in process of collection. Other consumer loans are typically charged off no later than 90 days past due. Past due status is based on the contractual terms of the loan for all classes of loans. In all cases, loans are placed on nonaccrual or charged-off at an earlier date if collection of principal or interest is considered doubtful. Nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days still on accrual include both smaller balance homogeneous loans that are collectively evaluated for impairment and individually classified impaired loans. Commercial, multi-family residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans placed on nonaccrual status are individually classified as impaired loans. All interest accrued but not received for each loan placed on nonaccrual status is reversed against interest income in the period in which it is placed on nonaccrual status. Interest received on such loans is accounted for on the cash-basis or cost recovery method, until qualifying for return to accrual status. Loans are considered for return to accrual status provided all the principal and interest amounts that are contractually due are brought current, there is a current and well documented credit analysis, there is reasonable assurance of repayment of principal and interest, and the customer has demonstrated sustained, amortizing payment performance of at least six months. Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL): The ALLL is a valuation allowance for probable incurred credit losses. Loan losses are charged against the allowance when management believes the uncollectibility of a loan balance is confirmed. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance. Management estimates the allowance balance required using past loan loss experience, the nature and volume of the portfolio, information about specific borrower situations and estimated collateral values, economic conditions, and other factors. Allocations of the allowance may be made for specific loans, but the entire allowance is available for any loan that, in management's judgment, should be charged off. The allowance consists of specific and general components. The specific component relates to loans that are individually classified as impaired. A loan is impaired when, based on current information and events, it is probable that CFBank will be unable to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Loans within any loan class for which the terms have been modified resulting in a concession, and for which the borrower is experiencing financial difficulties, are considered troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) and classified as impaired. 10 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Factors considered by management in determining impairment for all loan classes include payment status, collateral value, and the probability of collecting scheduled principal and interest payments when due. Loans that experience insignificant payment delays and payment shortfalls generally are not classified as impaired. Management determines the significance of payment delays and payment shortfalls on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration all of the circumstances surrounding the loan and the borrower, including the length of the delay, the reasons for the delay, the borrower's prior payment record and the amount of the shortfall in relation to the principal and interest owed. All substandard loans within the commercial, multi-family residential, commercial real estate and construction segments are individually evaluated for impairment when they are 90 days past due, or earlier than 90 days past due if information regarding the payment capacity of the borrower indicates that payment in full according to the loan terms is doubtful. If a loan is impaired, a portion of the allowance is allocated so that the loan is reported, net, at the present value of estimated future cash flows using the loan's existing rate, or at the fair value of collateral, less costs to sell, if repayment is expected solely from the collateral. Large groups of smaller balance homogeneous loans, such as consumer and single-family residential real estate loans, are collectively evaluated for impairment, and accordingly, they are not separately identified for impairment disclosures. TDRs of all classes of loans are separately identified for impairment disclosures and are measured at the present value of estimated future cash flows using each loan's effective rate at inception. If a TDR is considered to be a collateral dependent loan, the loan is reported, net, at the fair value of the collateral. If the payment of the loan is dependent on the sale of the collateral, then costs to liquidate the collateral are included when determining the impairment. For TDRs that subsequently default, the amount of reserve is determined in accordance with the accounting policy for the ALLL. Interest income on all classes of impaired loans that are on nonaccrual status is recognized in accordance with the accounting policy for nonaccrual loans. Cash receipts on all classes of impaired loans that are on nonaccrual status are generally applied to the principal balance outstanding. Interest income on all classes of impaired loans that are not on nonaccrual status is recognized on the accrual method. TDRs may be classified as accruing if the borrower has been current for a period of at least six months with respect to loan payments and management expects that the borrower will be able to continue to make payments in accordance with the terms of the restructured note. The general reserve component covers non-impaired loans of all classes and is based on historical loss experience adjusted for current factors. The historical loss experience is determined by loan class and is based on the actual loss history experienced by the Company over a three-year period. The general component is calculated based on CFBank's loan balances and actual three-year historical loss rates. For loans with little or no actual loss experience, industry estimates are used based on loan segment. This loss experience is supplemented with other economic and judgmental factors based on the risks present for each loan class. These economic and judgmental factors include consideration of the following: levels of and trends in delinquencies and impaired loans; levels of and trends in charge-offs and recoveries; trends in volume and terms of loans; effects of any changes in risk selection and underwriting standards; other changes in lending policies, procedures, and practices; experience, ability, and depth of lending management and other relevant staff; national and local economic trends and conditions; industry conditions; and effects of changes in credit concentrations. CFBank's charge-off policy for commercial loans, single-family residential real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans and home equity lines of credit requires management to record a specific reserve or charge-off as soon as it is apparent that the borrower is troubled and there is, or likely will be, a collateral shortfall related to the estimated value of the collateral securing the loan. Other consumer loans are typically charged off no later than 90 days past due. Joint Ventures:The Holding Company has contributed funds into a series of joint ventures (equity stake) for the purpose of allocating excess liquidity into higher earning assets while diversifying its revenue sources. The joint ventures are engaged in shorter term operating activities related to single family real estate developments. Income is recognized based on a rate of return on the outstanding investment balance. As units are sold, the Holding Company receives an additional incentive payment, which is recognized as income. Under ASU 2016-15, the Company has elected the nature of distribution approach to recognize returns from equity method investments. Returns on investment are classified as cash flows from operating activities and returns of investment are classified as investing activities. Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC): The Company has invested in low income housing tax credits through funds that assist corporations in investing in limited partnerships and limited liability companies that own, develop and operate low income residential rental properties for purposes of qualifying for the Housing Tax credit. These investments are accounted for under the proportional amortization method which recognizes the amortization of the investment in proportion to the tax credit and other tax benefits received. 11 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Earnings Per Common Share:The two-class method is used in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share. Under the two-class method, earnings available to common stockholders for the period are allocated between common stockholders and participating securities (unvested share-based payment awards) according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. The factors used in the earnings per share computation follow: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic Net income $ 4,726 $ 3,489 $ 9,244 $ 9,910 Earnings allocated to participating securities - - - - Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 4,726 $ 3,489 $ 9,244 $ 9,910 Weighted average common shares outstanding including unvested share-based payment awards 6,523,304 6,643,318 6,514,555 6,633,698 Less: Unvested share-based payment awards-2019 Plan (109,420) (106,896) (98,684) (96,615) Average shares 6,413,884 6,536,422 6,415,871 6,537,083 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.53 $ 1.44 $ 1.52 Diluted Net earnings allocated to common stockholders $ 4,726 $ 3,489 $ 9,244 $ 9,910 Add back: Preferred Dividends on Series B preferred stock and accretion of discount - - - - Net earnings allocated to common stockholders $ 4,726 $ 3,489 $ 9,244 $ 9,910 Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share 6,413,884 6,536,422 6,415,871 6,537,083 Add: Dilutive effects of assumed exercises of stock options 29,459 45,935 36,065 46,278 Add: Dilutive effects of unvested share-based payment awards-2019 Plan 109,420 106,896 98,684 96,615 Average shares and dilutive potential common shares 6,552,763 6,689,253 6,550,620 6,679,976 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.52 $ 1.41 $ 1.48 Dividend Restrictions:Banking regulations require us to maintain certain capital levels and may limit the dividends paid by CFBank to the Holding Company or by the Holding Company to stockholders. The ability of the Holding Company to pay dividends on its common stock is dependent upon the amount of cash and liquidity available at the Holding Company level, as well as the receipt of dividends and other distributions from CFBank to the extent necessary to fund such dividends. The Holding Company is a legal entity that is separate and distinct from CFBank, which has no obligation to make any dividends or other funds available for the payment of dividends by the Holding Company. The Holding Company also is subject to various legal and regulatory policies and guidelines impacting the Holding Company's ability to pay dividends on its stock. In addition, the Holding Company's ability to pay dividends on its stock is conditioned upon the payment, on a current basis, of quarterly interest payments on the subordinated debentures underlying the Company's trust preferred securities. Finally, under the terms of the Holding Company's fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, the Holding Company's ability to pay dividends on its stock is conditioned upon the Holding Company continuing to make required principal and interest payments, and not incurring an event of default, with respect to the subordinated notes. Future Accounting Matters: In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. Once effective, ASU 2016-13 will significantly change current guidance for recognizing impairment of financial instruments. Current guidance requires an "incurred loss" methodology for recognizing credit losses that delays recognition until it is probable a loss has been incurred. ASU 2016-13 replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a new methodology that reflects expected credit losses over the lives of the loans and requires consideration of a broader range of information to inform credit loss estimates. The ASU requires an organization to estimate all expected credit losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Additional disclosures are required. ASU 2016-13 also amends the accounting for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and purchased financial 12 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) assets with credit deterioration. Under the new guidance, entities will determine whether all or a portion of the unrealized loss on an available-for-sale debt security is a credit loss. Any credit loss will be recognized as an allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities rather than as a direct reduction of the amortized cost basis of the investment, as is currently required. As a result, entities will recognize improvements to estimated credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities immediately in earnings rather than as interest income over time, as currently required. ASU 2016-13 eliminates the current accounting model for purchased credit impaired loans and debt securities. Instead, purchased financial assets with credit deterioration will be recorded gross of estimated credit losses as of the date of acquisition and the estimated credit losses amounts will be added to the allowance for credit losses. Thereafter, entities will account for additional impairment of such purchased assets using the models listed above. In October 2019, the FASB voted to extend the implementation of ASU No. 2016-13 for certain financial institutions including smaller reporting companies. As a result, ASU 2016-13 will be effective for the Company for fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2022. The Company is continuing to evaluate the potential impact on the Company's financial statements and disclosures. Management has been running and evaluating various scenarios. At this time, the estimated impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements, including disclosures, cannot be reasonably determined. In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU No. 2020-04, Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848): Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting. These amendments provide temporary optional guidance to ease the potential burden in accounting for reference rate reform. The ASU provides optional expedients and exceptions for applying generally accepted accounting principles to contract modifications and hedging relationships, subject to meeting certain criteria, that reference LIBOR or another reference rate expected to be discontinued. It is intended to help stakeholders during the global market-wide reference rate transition period. The guidance is effective for all entities as of March 12, 2020 through December 31, 2022. The Company is implementing a transition plan to identify and modify its loans and other financial instruments with attributes that are either directly or indirectly influenced by LIBOR. The Company is continuing to assess ASU 2020-04 and its impact on the Company's transition away from LIBOR for its loan and other financial instruments. General Litigation TheCompany is subject to claims and lawsuits that arise primarily in the ordinary course of business. In the opinion of management, the disposition or ultimate resolution of such claims and lawsuits is not anticipated to have a material adverse effect on the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Company. NOTE 2 - REVENUE RECOGNITION Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers("ASC 606"), establishes principles for reporting information about the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows arising from the entity's contracts to provide goods or services to customers. The core principle requires an entity to recognize revenue to depict the transfer of goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration that it expects to be entitled to receive in exchange for those goods or services recognized as performance obligations are satisfied. The majority of our revenue-generating transactions are not subject to ASC 606, including revenue generated from financial instruments, such as our loans, letters of credit, derivatives and investment securities, as well as revenue generated from our mortgage activities related to net gains on sale of loans. All of the Company's revenue from contracts with customers in the scope of ASC 606 is recognized within Noninterest Income. Descriptions of our revenue-generating activities that are within the scope of ASC 606, which are presented in our income statements as components of Noninterest Income are as follows: Service charges on deposit accounts - these represent general service fees for monthly account maintenance and activity, or transaction-based fees, and consist of transaction-based revenue, time-based revenue (service period), item-based revenue or some other individual attribute-based revenue. Revenue is recognized when our performance obligation is completed which is generally monthly for account maintenance services or when a transaction has been completed (such as a wire transfer). Payments for such performance obligations are generally received at the time the performance obligations are satisfied. 13 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) NOTE 3 - SECURITIES The following tables summarize the amortized cost and fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the corresponding amounts of unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Amortized Cost Gross Unrealized Gains Gross Unrealized Losses Fair Value June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Corporate debt $ 9,977 $ - $ 1,727 $ 8,250 Issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and agencies: U.S. Treasury 4,036 - 92 3,944 Mortgage-backed securities - residential 26 - - 26 Total $ 14,039 $ - $ 1,819 $ 12,220 Amortized Cost Gross Unrealized Gains Gross Unrealized Losses Fair Value December 31, 2021 Corporate debt $ 9,976 $ - $ 226 $ 9,750 Issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and agencies: U.S. Treasury 6,551 31 21 6,561 Mortgage-backed securities - residential 35 1 - 36 Total $ 16,562 $ 32 $ 247 $ 16,347 There was noother-than-temporary impairment recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for securities available for sale at June 30, 2022 or June 30, 2021. There were nosales of securities during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The amortized cost and fair value of debt securities at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are shown in the table below by contractual maturity. Expected maturities may differ from contractual maturities if borrowers have the right to call or prepay obligations with or without call or prepayment penalties. Securities not due at a single maturity date are shown separately. June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Amortized Cost Fair Value Amortized Cost Fair Value Due in one year or less $ 2,004 $ 1,992 $ 3,504 $ 3,518 Due from one to five years 2,032 1,952 3,047 3,043 Due from five to ten years 9,977 8,250 9,976 9,750 Mortgage-backed securities - residential 26 26 35 36 Total $ 14,039 $ 12,220 $ 16,562 $ 16,347 Fair value of securities pledged as collateral was as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Pledged as collateral for: FHLB advances $ 978 $ 1,016 Public deposits 489 501 Mortgage banking derivatives - 1,504 Total $ 1,467 $ 3,021 14 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were noholdings of securities of any one issuer in an amount greater than 10% of stockholders' equity. The following table summarizes securities with unrealized losses at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, aggregated by major security type and length of time in a continuous unrealized loss position. June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Less than 12 Months 12 Months or More Total Description of Securities Fair Value Unrealized Loss Fair Value Unrealized Loss Fair Value Unrealized Loss Corporate debt $ 8,250 $ 1,727 $ - $ - $ 8,250 $ 1,727 Issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and agencies: U.S. Treasury 2,483 21 1,462 71 3,945 92 Total temporarily impaired $ 10,733 $ 1,748 $ 1,462 $ 71 $ 12,195 $ 1,819 December 31, 2021 Less than 12 Months 12 Months or More Total Description of Securities Fair Value Unrealized Loss Fair Value Unrealized Loss Fair Value Unrealized Loss Corporate debt $ 9,750 $ 226 $ - $ - $ 9,750 $ 226 Issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and agencies: U.S. Treasury 3,024 21 - - 3,024 21 Total temporarily impaired $ 12,774 $ 247 $ - $ - $ 12,774 $ 247 The unrealized losses at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were related to one corporate debt security and multiple U.S. Treasuries. Because the decline in fair value was attributable to changes in market conditions, and not credit quality, and because the Company did not have the intent to sell these securities and it was likely that it would not be required to sell these securities before their anticipated recovery, the Company did not consider these securities to be other-than-temporarily impaired at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

‎ 15 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) NOTE 4 - LOANS AND LEASES The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases by portfolio segment. The recorded investment in loans and leases includes the principal balance outstanding adjusted for purchase premiums and discounts, and deferred loan fees and costs. June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Commercial (1) $ 399,920 $ 336,881 Real estate: Single-family residential 408,035 346,797 Multi-family residential 77,943 76,785 Commercial 354,867 359,562 Construction 123,878 83,360 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 27,010 24,228 Other 2,106 2,044 Subtotal 1,393,759 1,229,657 Less: ALLL (15,532) (15,508) Loans and leases, net $ 1,378,227 $ 1,214,149 (1)Includes $24,129and $23,157of commercial leases at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Included in Commercial loans at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, were $50and $445, respectively, of loans originated under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020, as amended (the "CARES Act"), authorized the SBA to temporarily guarantee loans under a new 7(a) loan program, the PPP, to provide funding to small businesses to pay certain payroll costs and benefits, and other expenses, during the COVID-19 pandemic. These loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and the full principal amount of the loans may qualify for forgiveness. The loans we originated have a maturity of two years, an interest rate of 1.00% and loan payments were deferred for the initial six months (which deferral period was subsequently extended to 10 months pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020). At December 31, 2021, the majority of these loans were pledged as collateral for borrowings by the Company under the FRB Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"). At June 30, 2022, there were noloans pledged as collateral and all PPPLF borrowings were paid off. See Note 8 - FHLB Advances and Other Debt for additional information. Mortgage Purchase Program CFBank previously participated in a Mortgage Purchase Program with Northpointe Bank (Northpointe), a Michigan banking corporation, from December 2012 until CFBank discontinued its participation in the program in the first quarter of 2021. Pursuant to the terms of a participation agreement, CFBank purchased participation interests in loans made by Northpointe related to fully underwritten and pre-sold mortgage loans originated by various prescreened mortgage brokers located throughout the U.S. The underlying loans were individually (MERS) registered loans which were held until funded by the end investor. The mortgage loan investors included Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and other major financial institutions. This process on average took approximately 14days. Given the short-term holding period of the underlying loans, common credit risks (such as past due, impairment and TDR, nonperforming, and nonaccrual classification) were substantially reduced. Therefore, noallowance was allocated by CFBank to these loans. These loans were 100% risk rated for CFBank capital adequacy purposes. Under the participation agreement, CFBank agreed to purchase a 95% ownership/participation interest in each of the aforementioned loans, and Northpointe maintained a 5%ownership interest in each loan it participated. CFBank exited this program during the first quarter of 2021 and had noloans outstanding under the program at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses The ALLL is a valuation allowance for probable incurred credit losses in the loan portfolio based on management's evaluation of various factors including past loan loss experience, the nature and volume of the portfolio, information about specific borrower situations and estimated collateral values, economic conditions and other factors. A provision for loan and lease losses is charged to operations based on management's periodic evaluation of these and other pertinent factors described in Note 1 to the 2021 Audited Financial Statements. 16 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following tables present the activity in the ALLL by portfolio segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022: Three months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Real Estate Consumer Commercial Single-family Multi-family Commercial Construction Home Equity lines of credit Other Total Beginning balance $ 4,427 $ 3,506 $ 787 $ 4,634 $ 1,744 $ 276 $ 146 $ 15,520 Addition to (reduction in) provision for loan losses 300 200 - (650) 150 - - - Charge-offs - - - - - - - - Recoveries - 9 - - - 3 - 12 Ending balance $ 4,727 $ 3,715 $ 787 $ 3,984 $ 1,894 $ 279 $ 146 $ 15,532 Six months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Real Estate Consumer Commercial Single-family Multi-family Commercial Construction Home Equity lines of credit Other Total Beginning balance $ 4,127 $ 3,348 $ 827 $ 5,034 $ 1,744 $ 272 $ 156 $ 15,508 Addition to (reduction in) provision for loan losses 600 350 (40) (1,050) 150 - (10) - Charge-offs - - - - - - - - Recoveries - 17 - - - 7 - 24 Ending balance $ 4,727 $ 3,715 $ 787 $ 3,984 $ 1,894 $ 279 $ 146 $ 15,532 The following table presents the activity in the ALLL by portfolio segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021: Three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Real Estate Consumer Commercial Single-family Multi-family Commercial Construction Home Equity lines of credit Other Total Beginning balance $ 3,427 $ 1,827 $ 477 $ 8,684 $ 2,229 $ 281 $ 161 $ 17,086 Addition to (reduction in) provision for loan losses (50) 600 300 (1,850) (550) (50) - (1,600) Charge-offs - - - - - - - - Recoveries - 4 - - - 5 - 9 Ending balance $ 3,377 $ 2,431 $ 777 $ 6,834 $ 1,679 $ 236 $ 161 $ 15,495

‎ 17 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Real Estate Consumer Commercial Single-family Multi-family Commercial Construction Home Equity lines of credit Other Total Beginning balance $ 3,426 $ 1,299 $ 467 $ 9,184 $ 2,254 $ 276 $ 116 $ 17,022 Addition to (reduction in) provision for loan losses (105) 1,125 310 (2,350) (575) (50) 45 (1,600) Charge-offs - - - - - - - - Recoveries 56 7 - - - 10 - 73 Ending balance $ 3,377 $ 2,431 $ 777 $ 6,834 $ 1,679 $ 236 $ 161 $ 15,495 The following table presents the balance in the ALLL and the recorded investment in loans and leases by portfolio segment and based on the impairment method as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited): Real Estate Consumer Commercial Single-

‎family Multi-

‎family Commercial Construction Home Equity

‎lines of credit Other Total ALLL: Ending allowance balance attributable to loans: Individually evaluated for impairment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Collectively evaluated for impairment 4,727 3,715 787 3,984 1,894 279 146 15,532 Total ending allowance balance $ 4,727 $ 3,715 $ 787 $ 3,984 $ 1,894 $ 279 $ 146 $ 15,532 Loans: Individually evaluated for impairment $ 118 $ 98 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 216 Collectively evaluated for impairment 399,802 407,937 77,943 354,867 123,878 27,010 2,106 1,393,543 Total ending loan balance $ 399,920 $ 408,035 $ 77,943 $ 354,867 $ 123,878 $ 27,010 $ 2,106 $ 1,393,759 The following table presents the balance in the ALLL and the recorded investment in loans and leases by portfolio segment and based on the impairment method as of December 31, 2021: Real Estate Consumer Commercial Single-

‎family Multi-

‎family Commercial Construction Home Equity

‎lines of credit Other Total ALLL: Ending allowance balance attributable to loans: Individually evaluated for impairment $ - $ - $ - $ 20 $ - $ - $ - $ 20 Collectively evaluated for impairment 4,127 3,348 827 5,014 1,744 272 156 15,488 Total ending allowance balance $ 4,127 $ 3,348 $ 827 $ 5,034 $ 1,744 $ 272 $ 156 $ 15,508 Loans: Individually evaluated for impairment $ 221 $ 99 $ - $ 2,658 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,978 Collectively evaluated for impairment 336,660 346,698 76,785 356,904 83,360 24,228 2,044 1,226,679 Total ending loan balance $ 336,881 $ 346,797 $ 76,785 $ 359,562 $ 83,360 $ 24,228 $ 2,044 $ 1,229,657 18 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table presents loans individually evaluated for impairment by class of loans as of June 30, 2022. The unpaid principal balance is the contractual principal balance outstanding. The recorded investment is the unpaid principal balance adjusted for partial charge-offs, purchase premiums and discounts, and deferred loan fees and costs. The table also presents the average recorded investment and accrual basis interest income recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Cash payments of interest on these loans during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $10and $40, respectively. Three months ended Six months ended As of June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Unpaid Principal Balance Recorded Investment ALLL Allocated Average Recorded Investment Interest Income Recognized Average Recorded Investment Interest Income Recognized With no related allowance recorded: Real estate: Commercial: Owner occupied $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total with no allowance recorded - - - - - - - With an allowance recorded: Commercial (1) 382 118 - 123 - 144 1 Real estate: Single-family residential (1) 98 98 - 98 1 98 3 Commercial: Non-owner occupied - - - - - 700 17 Total with an allowance recorded 480 216 - 221 1 942 21 Total $ 480 $ 216 $ - $ 221 $ 1 $ 942 $ 21 (1)Allowance recorded in an amount less than $1 has been rounded down to zero. The following table presents loans individually evaluated for impairment by class of loans as of December 31, 2021. The unpaid principal balance is the contractual principal balance outstanding. The recorded investment is the unpaid principal balance adjusted for partial charge-offs, purchase premiums and discounts, and deferred loan fees and costs. The table also presents the average recorded investment and accrual basis interest income recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Cash payments of interest during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $41and $89, respectively. Three months ended Six months ended As of December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Unpaid Principal Balance Recorded Investment ALLL Allocated Average Recorded Investment Interest Income Recognized Average Recorded Investment Interest Income Recognized With no related allowance recorded: Commercial: Owner occupied $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total with no allowance recorded - - - - - - - With an allowance recorded: Commercial (1) 485 221 - 247 2 253 5 Real estate: Single-family residential (1) 99 99 - 101 1 102 2 Commercial: Non-owner occupied 2,658 2,658 20 2,693 37 2,702 75 Total with an allowance recorded 3,242 2,978 20 3,041 40 3,057 82 Total $ 3,242 $ 2,978 $ 20 $ 3,041 $ 40 $ 3,057 $ 82 19 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table presents the recorded investment in nonperforming loans by class of loans: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Loans past due over 90 days still on accrual $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans: Commercial 118 147 Real estate: Single-family residential 650 656 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit: Originated for portfolio 153 153 Purchased for portfolio - 41 Total nonaccrual 921 997 Total nonaccrual and nonperforming loans $ 921 $ 997 Nonaccrual loans include both smaller balance single-family mortgage and consumer loans that are collectively evaluated for impairment and individually classified impaired loans. There were noloans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest at June 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021. The following table presents the aging of the recorded investment in past due loans and leases by class of loans as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited): 30 - 59 Days Past Due 60 - 89 Days Past Due Greater than 90 Days Past Due Total Past Due Loans Not Past Due Nonaccrual Loans Not > 90 days Past Due Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 399,920 $ 118 Real estate: Single-family residential - - 563 563 407,472 87 Multi-family residential - - - - 77,943 - Commercial: Non-owner occupied - - - - 176,383 - Owner occupied - - - - 139,268 - Land - - - - 39,216 - Construction - - - - 123,878 - Consumer: Home equity lines of credit: Originated for portfolio - - 153 153 26,738 - Purchased for portfolio - - - - 119 - Other - - - - 2,106 - Total $ - $ - $ 716 $ 716 $ 1,393,043 $ 205 20 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table presents the aging of the recorded investment in past due loans and leases by class of loans as of December 31, 2021: 30 - 59 Days Past Due 60 - 89 Days Past Due Greater than 90 Days Past Due Total Past Due Loans Not Past Due Nonaccrual Loans Not > 90 days Past Due Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 336,881 $ 147 Real estate: Single-family residential 2,144 652 563 3,359 343,438 93 Multi-family residential - - - - 76,785 - Commercial: Non-owner occupied - - - - 185,130 - Owner occupied - - - - 134,352 - Land - - - - 40,080 - Construction - - - - 83,360 - Consumer: Home equity lines of credit: Originated for portfolio 2 - 153 155 23,909 - Purchased for portfolio - - 41 41 123 - Other - - - - 2,044 - Total $ 2,146 $ 652 $ 757 $ 3,555 $ 1,226,102 $ 240 Short-term Loan Deferrals Under the CARES Act, as amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, financial institutions are permitted to not classify loan modifications as TDRs that were related to the impact of COVID-19 if: The modifications were made between March 1, 2020 and the earlier of January 1, 2022 or 60 days after the end of the public health emergency, and The underlying loans were not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. We implemented a loan modification program in accordance with the CARES Act to provide temporary relief to borrowers that met the requirements under the CARES Act. The program allowed for deferral of payments for up to 90 days, which we could extend for up to an additional 90 days at our option. The deferred payments and accrued interest during the deferral period were due and payable on or before the maturity of the loans. At June 30, 2022, there were noloans remaining on temporary deferrals under this program. Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs): From time to time, the terms of certain loans are modified as TDRs, where concessions are granted to borrowers experiencing financial difficulties. The modification of the terms of such loans may include one or a combination of the following: a reduction of the stated interest rate of the loan; an increase in the stated rate of interest lower than the current market rate for new debt with similar risk; an extension of the maturity date; or a change in the payment terms. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, TDRs totaled $216and $2,978, respectively. The Company allocated $0and $20of specific reserves to loans whose terms had been modified in TDRs as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company had not committed to lend any additional amounts as of June 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021 to customers with outstanding loans classified as nonaccrual TDRs. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, there were noloans modified as a TDR. There were noTDRs in payment default or that became nonperforming during the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. A loan is considered to be in payment default once it is 90 days contractually past due under the modified terms, at which time the loan is re-evaluated to determine whether an impairment loss should be recognized, either through a write-off or specific valuation allowance, so that the loan is reported, net, at the present value of estimated future cash flows, or at the fair value of collateral, less cost to sell, if repayment is expected solely from the collateral. 21 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) In order to determine whether a borrower is experiencing financial difficulty, an evaluation is performed of the probability that the borrower will be in payment default on any of its debt in the foreseeable future without the modification. This evaluation is performed under the Company's internal underwriting policy. Nonaccrual loans include loans that were modified and identified as TDRs and the loans are not performing. At June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, nonaccrual TDRs were as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Commercial $ 118 $ 147 Total $ 118 $ 147 Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 do not include $98and $2,831, respectively, of TDRs where customers have established a sustained period of repayment performance, generally six months, the loans are current according to their modified terms and repayment of the remaining contractual payments is expected. These loans are included in total impaired loans. Credit Quality Indicators: The Company categorizes loans into risk categories based on relevant information about the ability of borrowers to service their debt, such as current financial information, historical payment experience, credit documentation, public information and current economic trends, among other factors. Management analyzes loans individually by classifying the loans as to credit risk. This analysis includes commercial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential real estate loans. Internal loan reviews for these loan types are performed at least annually, and more often for loans with higher credit risk. Adjustments to loan risk ratings are made based on the reviews and at any time information is received that may affect risk ratings. The following definitions are used for risk ratings: Special Mention. Loans classified as special mention have a potential weakness that deserves management's close attention. If left uncorrected, these potential weaknesses may result in deterioration of the repayment prospects for the loan or of CFBank's credit position at some future date. Substandard. Loans classified as substandard are inadequately protected by the current net worth and paying capacity of the obligor or of the collateral pledged, if any. Loans so classified have a well-defined weakness or weaknesses that jeopardize the liquidation of the debt. They are characterized by the distinct possibility that there will be some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected. Doubtful. Loans classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified as substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses make collection or liquidation in full, on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions and values, highly questionable and improbable. Loans not meeting the criteria to be classified into one of the above categories are considered to be not rated or pass-rated loans. Loans listed as not rated are primarily groups of homogeneous loans. Past due information is the primary credit indicator for groups of homogenous loans. Loans listed as pass-rated loans are loans that are subject to internal loan reviews and are determined not to meet the criteria required to be classified as special mention, substandard or doubtful. 22 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The recorded investment in loans and leases by risk category and by class of loans and leases as of June 30, 2022 and based on the most recent analysis performed follows. (unaudited) Not Rated Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial $ - $ 399,802 $ - $ - $ 118 $ 399,920 Real estate: Single-family residential 407,385 - - 650 - 408,035 Multi-family residential - 77,943 - - - 77,943 Commercial: Non-owner occupied - 176,383 - - - 176,383 Owner occupied - 137,499 1,769 - - 139,268 Land - 39,216 - - - 39,216 Construction 1,486 121,865 527 - - 123,878 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit: Originated for portfolio 26,738 - - 153 - 26,891 Purchased for portfolio 119 - - - - 119 Other 2,106 - - - - 2,106 $ 437,834 $ 952,708 $ 2,296 $ 803 $ 118 $ 1,393,759 The recorded investment in loans and leases by risk category and by class of loans and leases as of December 31, 2021 follows. Not Rated Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial $ - $ 336,660 $ - $ 74 $ 147 $ 336,881 Real estate: Single-family residential 346,141 - - 656 - 346,797 Multi-family residential - 76,785 - - - 76,785 Commercial: Non-owner occupied - 182,472 - 2,658 - 185,130 Owner occupied - 132,470 1,882 - - 134,352 Land - 40,080 - - - 40,080 Construction - 82,825 535 - - 83,360 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit: Originated for portfolio 23,911 - - 153 - 24,064 Purchased for portfolio 123 - - 41 - 164 Other 2,044 - - - - 2,044 $ 372,219 $ 851,292 $ 2,417 $ 3,582 $ 147 $ 1,229,657 Leases: The following lists the components of the net investment in direct financing leases: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Total minimum lease payments to be received $ 26,410 $ 25,488 Less: unearned income (2,324) (2,385) Plus: Indirect initial costs 43 54 Net investment in direct financing leases $ 24,129 $ 23,157 23 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following summarizes the future minimum lease payments receivable in fiscal year 2022 and in subsequent fiscal years: 2022, excluding the six months ended June 30, 2022 $ 3,650 2023 7,005 2024 6,600 2025 5,679 2026 2,927 Thereafter 549 Total future minimum payments $ 26,410 NOTE 5 - LEASES A lease is defined as a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to control the use of identified property, plant or equipment for a period of time in exchange for consideration. On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842)and all subsequent ASUs that modified Topic 842. For the Company, Topic 842 primarily affected the accounting treatment for operating lease agreements in which the Company is the lessee. The leases in which the Company is the lessee are comprised of real estate property for branches and offices and for equipment with terms extending through 2032. All of our leases are classified as operating leases, and therefore, were previously not recognized on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. With the adoption of Topic 842, operating lease agreements are required to be recognized on the consolidated balance sheets as a right-of-use ("ROU") asset and a corresponding operating lease liability. The Company does not have any leases classified as finance leases. The calculated amount of the ROU assets and lease liabilities are impacted by the length of the lease term and the discount rate used to present value the minimum lease payments. The Company's lease agreements often include one or more options to renew at the Company's discretion which were considered, as applicable, in the calculation of the ROU assets and lease liabilities. If at lease inception, the Company considers the exercising of a renewal option to be reasonably certain, the Company will include the extended term in the calculation of the ROU asset and lease liability. Regarding the discount rate, Topic 842 requires the use of the rate implicit in the lease whenever this rate is readily determinable. As this rate is not readily determinable in our operating leases, the Company utilizes its incremental borrowing rate at lease inception, on a collateralized basis, over a similar term. At June 30, 2022, the weighted-average remaining lease term for the Company's operating leases was 4.4years and the weighted-average discount rate was 5.55%. The Company's operating lease costs were $144and $287for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $112and $215for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The variable lease costs totaled $63and $147for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $66and $150for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. As the Company elected not to separate lease and non-lease components for all classes of underlying assets and instead to account for them as a single lease component, the variable lease cost primarily represents variable payments such as common area maintenance and utilities. Future minimum operating lease payments as of June 30, 2022 are as follows: 2022, excluding the six months ended June 30, 2022 $ 343 2023 553 2024 458 2025 209 2026 114 Thereafter 275 Total future minimum rental commitments 1,952 Less - amounts representing interest (216) Total operating lease liabilities $ 1,736 NOTE 6 - FAIR VALUE Fair value is the exchange price that would be received for an asset or paid to transfer a liability in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants on the measurement date. There are three levels of inputs that may be used to measure fair values: 24 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets that the entity has the ability to access as of the measurement date. Level 2 - Significant other observable inputs other than Level 1 prices such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities, quoted prices in markets that are not active, or other inputs that are observable or can be corroborated by observable market data. Level 3 - Significant unobservable inputs that reflect a company's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing an asset or liability. The Company used the following methods and significant assumptions to estimate the fair value of each type of asset and liability: Securities available for sale:The fair value of securities available for sale is determined using pricing models that vary based on asset class and include available trade, bid and other market information or matrix pricing, which is a mathematical technique widely used in the industry to value debt securities without relying exclusively on quoted prices for the specific securities but rather by relying on the securities' relationship to other benchmark quoted securities (Level 2). Derivatives:The fair value of derivatives, which includes yield maintenance provisions, interest rate lock commitments and interest rate swaps, is based on valuation models using observable market data as of the measurement date (Level 2). TBA mortgage - back securities:To mitigate the effect of the interest rate risk inherent in providing rate lock commitments to borrowers, the Company enters into either a forward sales contract to sell loans to investors when using best efforts or a trade of "to be announced (TBA)" mortgage-backed securities for mandatory delivery. The forward sales contracts lock in a price for the sale of loans with similar characteristics to the specific rate lock commitments based on a valuation model using observable market data for pricing commitments (Level 2). Impaired loans:The fair value of impaired loans with specific allocations of the ALLL is generally based on recent real estate appraisals. These appraisals may utilize a single valuation approach or a combination of approaches including comparable sales and the income approach. Adjustments are routinely made in the appraisal process by the appraisers to adjust for differences between the comparable sales and income data available. Such adjustments are usually significant and typically result in a Level 3 classification of the inputs for determining fair value. Appraisals for collateral-dependent impaired loans are performed by certified general appraisers (for commercial properties) or certified residential appraisers (for residential properties) whose qualifications and licenses have been reviewed and verified by a third-party appraisal management company approved by the Board of Directors annually. Once received, the loan officer or a member of the credit department reviews the assumptions and approaches utilized in the appraisal as well as the overall resulting fair value in comparison with independent data sources such as recent market data or industry-wide statistics. Appraisals are updated as needed based on facts and circumstances associated with the individual properties. Real estate appraisals typically incorporate measures such as recent sales prices for comparable properties. Appraisers may make adjustments to the sales prices of the comparable properties as deemed appropriate based on the age, condition or general characteristics of the subject property. Management applies an additional discount to real estate appraised values, typically to reflect changes in market conditions since the date of the appraisal if warranted and to cover disposition costs (including selling expenses) based on the intended disposition method of the property. Non-real estate collateral may be valued using an appraisal, net book value per the borrower's financial statements, or aging reports, adjusted or discounted based on management's historical knowledge, changes in market conditions from the time of the valuation, and management's expertise and knowledge of the client and client's business, resulting in a Level 3 fair value classification. Impaired loans are evaluated on a quarterly basis for additional impairment and adjusted accordingly. Loans held for sale:Loans held for sale are carried at fair value, as determined by outstanding commitments from third party investors (Level 2). 25 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis, including financial assets and liabilities for which the Company has elected the fair value option, are summarized below: Fair Value Measurements at

‎June 30, 2022 using Significant

‎Other Observable Inputs (Level 2) (unaudited) Financial Assets: Securities available for sale: Corporate debt $ 8,250 Issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and agencies: U.S. Treasury 3,944 Mortgage-backed securities - residential 26 Total securities available for sale $ 12,220 Derivative assets $ 2,834 Financial Liabilities: Derivative liabilities $ 2,834 Fair Value Measurements at

‎December 31, 2021 using Significant

‎Other Observable Inputs (Level 2) Financial Assets: Securities available for sale: Corporate debt $ 9,750 Issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and agencies: U.S. Treasury 6,561 Mortgage-backed securities - residential 36 Total securities available for sale $ 16,347 Loans held for sale $ 27,988 Derivative assets $ 538 Interest rate lock commitments $ 555 Financial Liabilities: Derivative liabilities 538 TBA Mortgage-backed securities $ 73 The Company had noassets or liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis that were measured using Level 1 or Level 3 inputs at June 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021. There were notransfers of assets or liabilities measured at fair value between levels during the periods ended June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. There were noassets or liabilities measured at fair value on a non-recurring basis at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. There were nowrite-downs of impaired collateral dependent loans during the three months ended June 30, 2022 or 2021. Financial Instruments Recorded Using Fair Value Option The Company has elected the fair value option for loans held for sale. These loans are intended for sale and the Company believes that the fair value is the best indicator of the resolution of these loans. Interest income is recorded based on the contractual terms of the loan and in accordance with the Company's policy on loans held for investment. None of these loans were 90 days or more past due or on nonaccrual as of June 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021. During the second quarter 2022, we exited the saleable-to-investors mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained. 26 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the aggregate fair value, contractual balance and gain or loss on loans held for sale were as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Aggregate fair value $ - $ 27,988 Contractual balance - 27,632 Gain (loss) $ - $ 356 The total amount of gains and losses from changes in fair value included in earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 for loans held for sale were: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ - $ 2,119 $ 172 $ 4,339 Interest expense - - - - Change in fair value 92 (1,012) (356) (5,925) Total change in fair value $ 92 $ 1,107 $ (184) $ (1,586) The carrying amounts and estimated fair values of financial instruments at June 30, 2022 were as follows: Fair Value Measurements at June 30, 2022 Using: Carrying (unaudited) Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,850 $ 154,850 $ - $ - $ 154,850 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 100 100 - - 100 Securities available for sale 12,220 - 12,220 - 12,220 Equity Securities 5,000 - 5,000 - 5,000 Loans and leases, net 1,378,227 - - 1,354,706 1,354,706 FHLB and FRB stock 7,332 n/a n/a n/a n/a Accrued interest receivable 4,991 12 181 4,798 4,991 Derivative assets 2,834 - 2,834 - 2,834 Financial liabilities Deposits $ (1,377,489) $ (747,367) $ (620,566) $ - $ (1,367,933) FHLB advances and other borrowings (75,594) - (73,724) - (73,724) Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance (1,879) - - (1,879) (1,879) Subordinated debentures (14,903) - (13,648) - (13,648) Accrued interest payable (281) - (281) - (281) Derivative liabilities (2,834) - (2,834) - (2,834) 27 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The carrying amounts and estimated fair values of financial instruments at December 31, 2021 were as follows: Fair Value Measurements at December 31, 2021 Using: Carrying Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,591 $ 166,591 $ - $ - $ 166,591 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 100 100 - - 100 Securities available for sale 16,347 - 16,347 - 16,347 Equity Securities 5,000 - 5,000 - 5,000 Loans held for sale 27,988 - 27,988 - 27,988 Loans and leases, net 1,214,149 - - 1,231,228 1,231,228 FHLB and FRB stock 7,315 n/a n/a n/a n/a Accrued interest receivable 4,143 2 91 3,947 4,040 Derivative assets 538 - 538 - 538 Interest rate lock commitments 555 - 555 - 555 Financial liabilities Deposits $ (1,246,352) $ (661,818) $ (585,214) $ - $ (1,247,032) FHLB advances and other borrowings (89,727) - (90,670) - (90,670) Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance (2,752) - - (2,752) (2,752) Subordinated debentures (14,883) - (16,051) - (16,051) Accrued interest payable (228) - (228) - (228) Derivative liabilities (538) - (538) - (538) TBA mortgage-backed securities (73) - (73) - (73) The methods and assumptions, not previously presented, used to estimate fair values are described below. Cash and Cash Equivalents and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions The carrying amounts of cash and short-term instruments approximate fair values and are classified as Level 1. FHLB and FRB Stock It is not practical to determine the fair value of FHLB and FRB stock due to restrictions placed on its transferability. Loans and Leases Fair values of loans and leases as of June 30, 2022, excluding loans held for sale, are estimated utilizing an exit pricing methodology as follows: For variable rate loans that reprice frequently and with no significant change in credit risk, fair values are based on carrying values resulting in a Level 3 classification. Fair values for other loans are estimated using discounted cash flow analyses, using interest rates currently being offered for loans with similar terms to borrowers of similar credit quality resulting in a Level 3 classification. The discount rate for the discounted cash flow analyses includes a credit quality adjustment. Impaired loans are valued at the lower of cost or fair value as described previously. Deposits The fair values disclosed for demand deposits (e.g., interest and noninterest bearing checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts) are, by definition, equal to the amount payable on demand at the reporting date (i.e., their carrying amount) resulting in a Level 1 classification. Fair values for fixed rate certificates of deposit are estimated using a discounted cash flows calculation that applies interest rates currently being offered on certificates to a schedule of aggregated expected monthly maturities on time deposits resulting in a Level 2 classification. FHLB Advances and Other Debt The fair values of the Company's long-term FHLB and credit facility advances are estimated using discounted cash flow analyses based on the current borrowing rates for similar types of borrowing arrangements resulting in a Level 2 classification. The fair values of the Company's subordinated debentures are estimated using discounted cash flow analyses based on the current borrowing rates for similar types of borrowing arrangements resulting in a Level 2 classification. 28 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The PPPLF funding has a fixed rate of 0.35% for all participants; thus the carrying value approximates the estimated fair value and represents a Level 2 measurement. Accrued Interest Receivable/Payable The carrying amounts of accrued interest approximate fair value resulting in a Level 1, 2 or 3 classification, consistent with the asset or liability with which they are associated. Advances by Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance The carrying amount of advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance approximates fair value resulting in a Level 3 classification, consistent with the liability with which they are associated. Off-Balance-Sheet Instruments The fair value of off-balance-sheet items is not considered material. NOTE 7 - SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES 2003 Subordinated debentures: In December 2003, Central Federal Capital Trust I, a trust formed by the Holding Company, closed a pooled private offering of 5,000trust preferred securities with a liquidation amount of $1per security. The Holding Company issued $5,155of subordinated debentures to the trust in exchange for ownership of all of the common stock of the trust and the proceeds of the preferred securities sold by the trust. The Holding Company is not considered the primary beneficiary of this trust (which is classified as a variable interest entity); therefore, the trust is not consolidated in the Company's financial statements, but rather the subordinated debentures are shown as a liability. The Holding Company's investment in the common stock of the trust was $155and is included in otherassets. The Holding Company may redeem the subordinated debentures, in whole or in part, in a principal amount with integral multiples of $1, at 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The subordinated debentures mature on December 30, 2033. The subordinated debentures are also redeemable in whole or in part from time to time, upon the occurrence of specific events defined within the trust indenture. There are norequired principal payments on the subordinated debentures over the next five years. The Holding Company has the option to defer interest payments on the subordinated debentures for a period not to exceed five consecutive years. The subordinated debentures have a variable rate of interest, reset quarterly, equal to the three-month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2.85%, which was 3.85% at June 30, 2022 and 3.07% at December 31, 2021. 2018 Fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes: In December 2018, the Holding Company entered into subordinated note purchase agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and completed a private placement of $10million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of December 30, 2028pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. After payment of approximately $388of debt issuance costs, the Holding Company's net proceeds were approximately $9,612. The subordinated notes initially bear interest at 7.00%, from and including December 20, 2018, to but excluding December 30, 2023, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 30 of each year. From and including December 30, 2023, to but excluding December 30, 2028 or the earlier redemption of the notes, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate equal to the then current three-month LIBOR (but not less than zero) plus 4.14%, payable quarterly in arrears on March 30, June 30, September 30, and December 30 of each year. The Holding Company may, at its option, redeem the notes beginning on December 30, 2023 and on any scheduled interest payment date thereafter. At June 30, 2022, the balance of the subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, was $9,748. 29 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) NOTE 8 - FHLB ADVANCES AND OTHER DEBT FHLB advances and other debt were as follows: Weighted Average Rate June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) FHLB fixed rate advances: Maturities: 2022 $ - $ 10,000 2023 0.92% 3,500 3,500 2024 1.46% 18,500 18,500 2026 1.45% 16,000 16,000 Thereafter 1.69% 17,000 17,000 Total FHLB fixed rate advances 55,000 65,000 Fixed rate other debt: FRB PPPLF advances - 450 Variable rate other debt: Holding Company credit facility 3.85% 20,594 24,277 Total $ 75,594 $ 89,727 Each FHLB advance is payable at its maturity date, with a prepayment penalty for fixed-rate advances. Prior to May 21, 2021, the Holding Company had a term loan in the original principal amount of $5,000with an additional $10,000revolving line-of-credit with a third-party bank. That credit facility was refinanced into a new $35million facility on May 21, 2021. The credit facility is revolving until May 21, 2024, at which time any then-outstanding balance will be converted to a 10-year term note on a graduated 10-year amortization. Borrowings on the credit facility bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.85% until May 21, 2026, and the interest rate then converts to a floating rate equal to PRIME with a floor of 3.25%. The purpose of the credit facility is to provide an additional source of liquidity for the Holding Company and to provide funds for the Holding Company to downstream as additional capital to CFBank to support growth. At June 30, 2022, the Company had an outstanding balance, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of $20,594on the facility. At June 30, 2022, CFBank had availability in unused lines of credit at two commercial banks in amounts of $50,000and $15,000. There were nooutstanding borrowings on either line at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Interest on any principal amounts outstanding from time to time under these lines accrues daily at a variable rate based on the commercial bank's cost of funds and current market returns. During 2019, CFBank entered into a $25,000warehouse facility with a commercial bank. The warehouse facility was used to periodically fund loans held for sale from the close (funding) date until they were sold in the secondary market. Borrowings on the facility bore interest at the greater of (a) the 30-day LIBOR plus 2.00% or (b) 4.00% and were secured by the specific loans that were funded. This warehouse facility, which was closed during the third quarter of 2021, had nooutstanding balance at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. During 2020, CFBank entered into an additional $75,000warehouse facility with a commercial bank. The purpose of the warehouse facility was to periodically fund loans held for sale from the close (funding) date until sold in the secondary market. Borrowings on the facility bore interest at the greater of (a) the 30-day LIBOR plus 2.35% or (b) 2.90% and were secured by the specific loans that were funded. This warehouse facility, which was closed during the second quarter of 2021, had nooutstanding balance at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. 30 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The CARES Act amended the SBA loan program, in which CFBank participates, to create the PPP as a guaranteed, unsecured loan program to fund operational costs of eligible businesses, organizations and self-employed persons during COVID-19. During 2020, CFBank processed 558PPP loans totaling approximately $126million. To support the effectiveness of the PPP, the Federal Reserve Board (the "FRB") introduced the PPPLF to extend credit to financial institutions that made PPP loans, with the related PPP loans used as collateral on the borrowings. The PPPLF borrowings have a fixed interest rate of 0.35% and a maturity equal to the maturity date of the related PPP loans, with the PPP loans maturing two years from the origination date of the PPP loan. If a PPP loan pays off early, the corresponding PPPLF borrowing must be paid off as well. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the principal balance of PPPLF advances outstanding was $0and $450, respectively. At December 31, 2021, the Company's PPP loans and related PPPLF funding had a weighted average life of approximately 0.2years. There were no outstanding borrowings with the FRB at June 30, 2022. Other than the PPPLF borrowing, there were nooutstanding borrowings with the FRB at December 31, 2021. NOTE 9 - STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION The Company has twostock-based compensation plans (collectively, the "Plans"), as described below, under which awards are outstanding or may be granted in the future. Total compensation cost that has been charged against income for those Plans totaled $222and $402, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and $195and $356, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The total income tax effect was $47and $84, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and $41and $75, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Both Plans are stockholder-approved plans and authorize stock option grants and restricted stock awards to be made to directors, officers and employees. The 2009 Equity Compensation Plan (the "2009 Plan"), which was approved by stockholders on May 21, 2009, replaced the Company's 2003 equity compensation plan (the "2003 Plan") and provided for 36,363shares, plus any remaining shares available to grant or that are later forfeited or expire under the 2003 Plan, to be made available to be issued as stock option grants, stock appreciation rights or restricted stock awards. On May 16, 2013, the Company's stockholders approved the First Amendment to the 2009 Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for stock option grants and restricted stock awards thereunder to 272,727. The 2009 Plan terminated in accordance with its terms on March 19, 2019 and, as a result, nofurther awards may be granted under the 2009 Plan. The 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2019 Plan"), which was approved by stockholders on May 29, 2019, authorizes up to 300,000shares (plus any shares that are subject to grants under the 2009 Plan and that are later forfeited or expire), to be awarded pursuant to stock options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock or restricted stock units. There were 119,273shares remaining available for awards of stock options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock or restricted stock units under the 2019 Planat June 30, 2022. Stock Options: The Plans permit the grant of stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Holding Company and CFBank. Option awards are granted with an exercise price equal to the market price of the Company's common stock on the date of grant, generally have vesting periods ranging from one yearto three years, and are exercisable for ten yearsfrom the date of grant. Unvested stock options immediately vest upon a change of control. The fair value of each option award is estimated on the date of grant using a closed form option valuation (Black-Scholes) model that uses the assumptions noted in the table below. Expected volatilities are based on historical volatilities of the Company's common stock. The Company uses historical data to estimate option exercise and post-vesting termination behavior. Employee and management options are tracked separately. The expected term of options granted is based on historical data and represents the period of time that options granted are expected to be outstanding, which takes into account that the options are not transferable. The risk-free interest rate for the expected term of the option is based on the U.S. Treasury yield curve in effect at the time of the grant. There were nooptions granted during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. There were 18,180options exercised during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 14,544options exercised during the six months ended June 30, 2021. 31 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) A summary of stock option activity in the Plans for the six months ended June 30, 2022 follows (unaudited): Shares Weighted Average Exercise Price Weighted Average Remaining Contractual Term (Years) Intrinsic Value Outstanding at beginning of year 63,992 $ 7.43 Exercised (18,180) 7.27 Expired - - Cancelled or forfeited - - Outstanding at end of period 45,812 $ 7.50 1.0 $ 619 Exercisable at end of period 45,812 $ 7.50 1.0 $ 619 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, there were nostock options canceled, forfeited or expired. Stock options to purchase a total of 1,454common shares were canceled, forfeited or expired during the six months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, all stock options granted under the Plans were vested. Restricted Stock Awards: The Plans also permit the grant of restricted stock awards to directors, officers and employees. Compensation is recognized over the vesting period of the awards based on the fair value of the stock at grant date. The fair value of the stock is determined using the closing share price on the date of grant and shares generally have vesting periods of one yearto three years. There were 65,648shares of restricted stock granted under the Plan during the six months ended June 30, 2022. There were 68,460shares of restricted stock granted during the six months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of changes in the Company's nonvested restricted stock awards as of June 30, 2022 follows (unaudited): Nonvested Shares Shares Weighted Average Grant-Date Fair Value Nonvested at January 1, 2022 89,895 $ 16.32 Granted 65,648 21.12 Vested (25,312) 17.04 Forfeited (2,266) 20.64 Nonvested at June 30, 2022 127,965 $ 18.56 As of June 30, 2022 and 2021, the unrecognized compensation cost related to nonvested restricted stock awards granted under the Plans was $1,979and $1,470, respectively. There were 2,266shares of restricted stock forfeited during the six month period ended June 30, 2022, and 949shares of restricted stock forfeited during the six months ended June 30, 2021. There were 25,312shares of restricted stock that vested during the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 5,884shares of restricted stock that vested during the six months ended June 30, 2021. NOTE 10 - REGULATORY CAPITAL MATTERS CFBank is subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Prompt corrective action regulations involve quantitative measures of assets, liabilities, and certain off balance-sheet items calculated under regulatory accounting practices. Capital amounts and classifications are also subject to qualitative judgments by regulators. Failure to meet capital requirements can initiate regulatory action. Prompt corrective action regulations provide five classifications for banking organizations: well capitalized, adequately capitalized, undercapitalized, significantly undercapitalized, and critically undercapitalized, although these terms are not used to represent overall financial condition. If a banking organization is classified as adequately capitalized, regulatory approval is required to accept brokered deposits. If a banking organization is classified as undercapitalized, capital distributions are limited, as is asset growth and expansion, and capital restoration plans are required. 32 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) In July 2013, the Holding Company's primary federal regulator, the FRB, published final rules (the "Basel III Capital Rules") establishing a new comprehensive capital framework for U.S. banking organizations. The rules implement the Basel Committee's December 2010 framework known as "Basel III" for strengthening international capital standards as well as certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act. The Basel III Capital Rules provide higher capital requirements and more restrictive leverage and liquidity ratios than those previously in place. In addition, in order to avoid limitations on capital distributions, such as dividend payments and certain bonus payments to executive officers, the Basel III Capital Rules require insured financial institutions to hold a capital conservation buffer of common equity tier 1 capital above the minimum risk-based capital requirements. The capital conservation buffer was phased in over time, became fully effective on January 1, 2019, and consists of an additional amount of common equity equal to 2.5% of risk-weighted assets. The Basel III Capital Rules revise the regulatory agencies' prompt corrective action framework by incorporating the new regulatory capital minimums and updating the definition of common equity. The Basel III Capital Rules became effective for CFBank on January 1, 2015, and were fully phased in effective January 1, 2019. Quantitative measures established by the Basel III Capital Rules to ensure capital adequacy require the maintenance of minimum amounts and ratios of Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital, as defined in the regulations, to risk-weighted assets, and of Tier 1 capital to adjusted quarterly average assets ("Leverage Ratio"). CFBank's implementation of the new rules on January 1, 2015 did not have a material impact on our capital needs or classification. The Basel III Capital Rules require CFBank to maintain: 1) a minimum ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 4.5%, plus a 2.5% "capital conservation buffer" (resulting in a minimum ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 7.0%); 2) a minimum ratio of Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 6.0%, plus the capital conservation buffer (resulting in a minimum Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.5%); 3) a minimum ratio of Total capital to risk-weighted assets of 8.0%, plus the capital conservation buffer (resulting in a minimum Total capital ratio of 10.5%); and 4) a minimum Leverage Ratio of 4.0%. The capital conservation buffer is designed to absorb losses during periods of economic stress. Failure to maintain the minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio plus the capital conservation buffer will result in potential restrictions on a banking institution's ability to pay dividends, repurchase stock and/or pay discretionary compensation to its employees. The following tables present actual and required capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 for CFBank under the Basel III Capital Rules. Capital levels required to be considered well capitalized are based upon prompt corrective action regulations, as amended to reflect the changes under the Basel III Capital Rules. Actual Minimum Capital Required-Basel III Fully Phased-In To Be Well Capitalized Under Applicable

‎Regulatory Capital Standards Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Total Capital to risk weighted assets $ 176,527 13.33% $ 139,008 10.50% $ 132,388 10.00% Tier 1 (Core) Capital to risk weighted assets 160,618 12.13% 112,530 8.50% 105,911 8.00% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 160,618 12.13% 92,672 7.00% 86,052 6.50% Tier 1 (Core) Capital to adjusted total assets (Leverage ratio) 160,618 10.09% 63,663 4.00% 79,578 5.00% Actual Minimum Capital Required-Basel III Fully Phased-In To Be Well Capitalized Under Applicable

‎Regulatory Capital Standards Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio December 31, 2021 Total Capital to risk weighted assets $ 170,392 14.02% $ 127,588 10.50% $ 121,512 10.00% Tier 1 (Core) Capital to risk weighted assets 155,195 12.77% 103,286 8.50% 97,210 8.00% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 155,195 12.77% 85,059 7.00% 78,983 6.50% Tier 1 (Core) Capital to adjusted total assets (Leverage ratio) 155,195 11.29% 54,984 4.00% 68,730 5.00% CFBank converted from a mutual to a stock institution in 1998, and a "liquidation account" was established in the amount of $14,300, which was the net worth reported in the conversion prospectus. The liquidation account represents a calculated amount for the purposes described below, and it does not represent actual funds included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company. Eligible depositors who have maintained their accounts, less annual reductions to the extent they have reduced their deposits, would be entitled to a priority distribution from this account if CFBank liquidated and its assets exceeded its liabilities. Dividends may not reduce CFBank's stockholder's equity below the required liquidation account balance. 33 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dividend Restrictions: Banking regulations require us to maintain certain capital levels and may limit the dividends paid by CFBank to the Holding Company or by the Holding Company to stockholders. The ability of the Holding Company to pay dividends on its stock is dependent upon the amount of cash and liquidity available at the Holding Company level, as well as the receipt of dividends and other distributions from CFBank to the extent necessary to fund such dividends. The Holding Company is a legal entity that is separate and distinct from CFBank, which has no obligation to make any dividends or other funds available for the payment of dividends by the Holding Company. The Holding Company also is subject to various legal and regulatory policies and guidelines impacting the Holding Company's ability to pay dividends on its stock. In addition, the Holding Company's ability to pay dividends on its stock is conditioned upon the payment, on a current basis, of quarterly interest payments on the subordinated debentures underlying the Company's trust preferred securities. Finally, under the terms of the Holding Company's fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt, the Holding Company's ability to pay dividends on its stock is conditioned upon the Holding Company continuing to make required principal and interest payments, and not incurring an event of default, with respect to the subordinated debt. Additionally, CFBank does not intend to make distributions to the Holding Company that would result in a recapture of any portion of its thrift bad debt reserve as discussed in Note 12-Income Taxes. NOTE 11 - DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS Interest-rate swaps: CFBank utilizes interest-rate swaps as part of its asset/liability management strategy to help manage its interest rate risk position, and does not use derivatives for trading purposes. The notional amount of the interest-rate swaps does not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. The amount exchanged is determined by reference to the notional amount and the other terms of the individual interest-rate swap agreements. CFBank was party to interest-rate swaps with a combined notional amount of $36,895at June 30, 2022 and $44,887at December 31, 2021. The objective of the interest-rate swaps is to protect the related fixed-rate commercial real estate loans from changes in fair value due to changes in interest rates. CFBank has a program whereby it lends to its borrowers at a fixed rate with the loan agreement containing a two-way yield maintenance provision, which will be invoked in the event of prepayment of the loan, and is expected to exactly offset the fair value of unwinding the swap. The yield maintenance provision represents an embedded derivative which is bifurcated from the host loan contract and, as such, the swaps and embedded derivatives are not designated as hedges. Accordingly, both instruments are carried at fair value and changes in fair value are reported in current period earnings. CFBank currently does not have any derivatives designated as hedges. The counterparty to CFBank's interest-rate swaps is exposed to credit risk whenever the interest-rate swaps are in a liability position. At June 30, 2022, CFBank had $2,730in cash pledged ascollateral for these derivatives. Should the liability increase beyond the collateral value, CFBank will be required to pledge additional collateral. Additionally, CFBank's interest-rate swap instruments contain provisions that require CFBank to remain well capitalized under regulatory capital standards and to comply with certain other regulatory requirements. The interest-rate swaps may be called by the counterparty if CFBank fails to maintain well-capitalized status under regulatory capital standards or becomes subject to certain adverse regulatory events such as a regulatory cease and desist order. As of June 30, 2022, CFBank was well-capitalized under regulatory capital standards and was not subject to any adverse regulatory events specified in CFBank's interest-rate swap instruments. Summary information about the derivative instruments is as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Notional amount $ 36,895 $ 44,887 Weighted average pay rate on interest-rate swaps 4.21% 4.21% Weighted average receive rate on interest-rate swaps 4.02% 3.00% Weighted average maturity (years) 6.6 6.9 Fair value of derivative asset $ 2,834 $ 538 Fair value of yield derivative liability (2,834) (538) 34 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The fair value of the yield maintenance provisions and interest-rate swaps is recorded in other assets and other liabilities, respectively, in the consolidated balance sheet. Changes in thefair value of the yield maintenance provisions and interest-rate swaps are reported currently in earnings, as other noninterest income in the consolidated statements of income. There were nonet gains or losses recognized in earnings related to yield maintenance provisions and interest-rate swaps for the six months ended June 30, 2022 or 2021. Mortgage banking derivatives: Commitments to fund certain mortgage loans (interest rate locks) to be sold into the secondary market are considered derivatives. These mortgage banking derivatives are not designated in hedge relationships. During the second quarter of 2022, we exited the saleable-to-investors mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained. The Company had no interest lock commitments related to residential mortgage loans at June 30, 2022 and approximately $50,312of interest rate lock commitments related to residential mortgage loans at December 31, 2021, respectively. The fair value was reflected by a derivative asset of $555at December 31, 2021, which was included in other assets in the consolidated balance sheet. Fair values were estimated based on anticipated gains on the sale of the underlying loans. Changes in the fair values of these mortgage banking derivatives are included in net gains on sales of loans. Mortgage banking activities included two types of commitments: rate lock commitments and forward loan commitments. Rate lock commitments were loans in our pipeline that had an interest rate locked with the customer. The commitments were generally for periods of 30-60days and were at market rates. In order to mitigate the effect of the interest rate risk inherent in providing rate lock commitments, we economically hedged our commitments by entering into either a forward loan sales contract under best efforts or a trade of "to be announced (TBA)" mortgage-backed securities ("notional securities") for mandatory delivery. The Company had $0and approximately $53,250of TBA mortgage-backed securities at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The fair value of the TBA mortgage-backed securities at December 31, 2021 was ($73) and is included in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet. The changes in fair value related to movements in market rates of the rate lock commitments and the forward loan sales contracts and notional securities generally move in opposite directions, and the net impact of changes in these valuations on net income during the loan commitment period is generally inconsequential. The Company has not formally designated these derivatives as a qualifying hedge relationship and, accordingly, accounts for such forward contracts as freestanding derivatives with changes in fair value recorded to earnings each period. The following table reflects the amount and market value of mortgage banking derivatives included in the consolidated balance sheet as of the period end (in thousands): June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Notional Amount Fair Value Notional Amount Fair Value Assets (Liabilities): Interest rate commitments $ - $ - $ 50,312 $ 555 TBA mortgage-back securities - - 53,250 (73) The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited): Three Months ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notional amount of loans sold $ 9,368 $ 972,250 $ 94,548 $ 1,729,136 35 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table represents the revenue recognized on mortgage activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited): Three Months ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gain (loss) on loans sold (103) 2,289 (42) 14,205 Gain (loss) from change in fair value of loans held-for-sale 92 1,012 (356) (5,925) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives 132 (4,045) 1,076 (2,664) $ 121 $ (744) $ 678 $ 5,616 NOTE 12 - INCOME TAXES At June 30, 2022, the Company had a deferred tax asset recorded in the amount of approximately $4,381. At December 31, 2021, the Company had a deferred tax asset recorded of approximately $4,044. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had nounrecognized tax benefits recorded. The Company is subject to U.S. federal income tax and is no longer subject to federal examination for years prior to 2018. Our deferred tax assets are composed of U.S. net operating losses ("NOLs"), and other temporary book to tax differences. When determining the amount of deferred tax assets that are more-likely-than-not to be realized, and therefore recorded as a benefit, the Company conducts a regular assessment of all available information. This information includes, but is not limited to, taxable income in prior periods, projected future income and projected future reversals of deferred tax items. Based on these criteria, the Company determined as of June 30, 2022 that novaluation allowance was required against the net deferred tax asset. In 2012, the Company completed a recapitalization program pursuant to which the Holding Company sold $22,500in common stock, which improved the capital levels of CFBank and provided working capital for the Holding Company. The result of the change in stock ownership associated with the stock offering, however, was that the Company incurred an ownership change within the guidelines of Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. At June 30, 2022, the Company had net operating loss carryforwards of $22,253, which expire at various dates from 2024to 2032. As a result of the ownership change, the Company's ability to utilize carryforwards that arose before the 2012 stock offering closed is limited to $163per year. Due to this limitation, management determined it is more likely than not that $20,520of net operating loss carryforwards will expire unutilized. As required by accounting standards, the Company reduced the carrying value of deferred tax assets, and the corresponding valuation allowance, by the $6,977tax effect of this lost realizability. Federal income tax laws provided additional deductions, totaling $2,250, for thrift bad debt reserves established before 1988. Accounting standards do not require a deferred tax liability to be recorded on this amount, which otherwise would have totaled $473at year-end 2021. However, if CFBank were wholly or partially liquidated or otherwise ceases to be a bank, or if tax laws were to change, this amount would have to be recaptured and a tax liability recorded. Additionally, any distributions in excess of CFBank's current or accumulated earnings and profits would reduce amounts allocated to its bad debt reserve and create a tax liability for CFBank. The Company records income tax expense based on the federal statutory rate adjusted for the effect of low income housing credits, bank owned life insurance, dividends on equity securities and other miscellaneous items. The effective tax rate was approximately 19.6% and 19.1%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 19.3% and 18.8%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which management believes were reasonable estimates for the effective tax rates for such periods. 36 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table summarizes the major components creating differences between income taxes at the federal statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate recorded in the consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: For the three months ended

‎June 30, For the six months ended

‎June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Statutory tax rate 21.0% 21.0% 21.0% 21.0% Increase (decrease) resulting from: Restricted stock 0.1% 0.1% (0.4%) (0.4%) Tax exempt earnings on bank owned life insurance (0.5%) (0.7%) (0.5%) (0.4%) Gain on redemption of life insurance policies - - - (0.7%) Dividends on equity securities (0.2%) (0.3%) (0.2%) (0.2%) Low income housing credits (0.8%) (0.9%) (0.8%) (0.6%) Other, net - 0.1% - 0.1% Effective tax rate 19.6% 19.3% 19.1% 18.8% NOTE 13- ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) The following table summarizes the changes within each classification of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and summarizes the significant amounts reclassified out of each component of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Changes in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) by Component (1) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Unrealized Gains and Losses on Available-for-Sale Securities Unrealized Gains and Losses on Available-for-Sale Securities Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), beginning of period $ (1,220) $ 67 $ (170) $ 96 Other comprehensive loss before reclassifications (2) (217) (17) (1,267) (46) Net current-period other comprehensive loss (217) (17) (1,267) (46) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), end of period $ (1,437) $ 50 $ (1,437) $ 50 (1)All amounts are net of tax. Amounts in parentheses indicate a reduction of other comprehensive income. (2)There were noamounts reclassified out of other comprehensive income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. NOTE 14 - PREFERRED STOCK On October 25, 2019, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain accredited investors in a private placement for an aggregate offering price of approximately $25million, pursuant to which on October 31, 2019, the Holding Company sold shares of the Company's common stock and shares of a new series of the Company's Non-Voting Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $0.01per share (the "Series C Preferred Stock"). Effective as of the close of business on May 28, 2020, all outstanding shares of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock were converted into shares of a newly-authorized class of Non-Voting Common Stock of the Company following approval of an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, by the stockholders of the Company. As of June 30, 2022, there were noshares of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding and an aggregate of 1,260,700shares of Non-Voting Common Stock outstanding.

‎ 37 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) NOTE 15- BRANCH SALE On December 29, 2020, CFBank entered into a Branch Purchase and Assumption Agreement (the "P&A Agreement") with Consumers National Bank ("Consumers") providing for the acquisition by Consumers of two branches of CFBank in Columbiana County, Ohio - CFBank's drive-up branch location in Wellsville, Ohio and CFBank's branch location in Calcutta, Ohio (the "Branches"). On July 16, 2021, CFBank completed its sale of the Branches to Consumers. Pursuant to the terms of the P&A Agreement, Consumers assumed certain deposit liabilities and acquired certain loans, as well as cash, real property, personal property and other fixed assets associated with the Branches. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a combined gain on sale of deposits of $1.9million related to the sale of the Branches. NOTE 16 - SUBSEQUENT EVENT On July 5, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a Cash Dividend of$0.05per share payable on July 26, 2022to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2022. 38 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This quarterly report and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Holding Company") or CFBank, National Association ("CFBank" and, together with the Holding Company, the "Company"); (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors"of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2021,as supplemented by "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 and by "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part II of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The forward-looking statements included in this quarterly report speak only as of the date of the report. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law. Business Overview The Holding Company is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, which was formed in Ohio in 1892 and converted from a federal savings association to a national bank on December 1, 2016. Prior to December 1, 2016, the Holding Company was a registered savings and loan holding company. Effective as of December 1, 2016 and in conjunction with the conversion of CFBank to a national bank, the Holding Company became a registered bank holding company and elected financial holding status with the Federal Reserve Board (the "FRB"). Effective as of July 27, 2020, the Company changed its name from Central Federal Corporation to CF Bankshares Inc. CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy. Most of our deposits and loans come from our market areas. Our principal market area for loans and deposits includes the following counties: Franklin County, Ohio through our office in Worthington, Ohio and our loan production office in Columbus, Ohio; Delaware County, Ohio through our Polaris office in Columbus, Ohio; Hamilton County, Ohio through our offices in Glendale and Blue Ash, Ohio; Cuyahoga County, Ohio, through our office in Woodmere, Ohio; Summit County, Ohio through our office in Fairlawn, Ohio; and Marion County, Indiana through our office in Indianapolis. Because of CFBank's concentration of business activities in Ohio, the Company's financial condition and results of operations depend in large part upon economic conditions in Ohio. COVID-19 Impact. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in, among other things, stock and global market declines, disruption in business and leisure activities as stay-at-home orders were mandated by state and local governments, significant strain on the health care industry as it addressed the severity of the health crisis, and shifts in the general economy (such as high unemployment, negative GDP expectations, a decline in the Federal funds rates, and unprecedented government stimulus). The dramatic events surrounding the pandemic and the uncertainty about the longevity of the pandemic's affects will continue to impact future expectations about credit costs and margins and noninterest expenses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we assisted numerous existing and new customers through our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and by providing temporary loan modifications to loan customers. CFBank originated approximately $126 million of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 to over 550 borrowers. The PPP loans provided low interest rates (1%) and potentially forgivable funds to small businesses and are fully guaranteed by the SBA, warranting no credit loss provision. Using the PPP loans as collateral, CFBank funded nearly all of the PPP loans through loans obtained under the FRB's Paycheck Protection 39 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), which carried a low interest rate of 0.35%. CFBank's loans outstanding through the PPP totaled $50,000 at June 30, 2022 and $450,000 at December 31, 2021. PPP loans are given a zero risk-weight in regulatory risk-based capital ratios. Also, to the extent the PPP loans are funded through the PPPLF, they are also excluded from average assets for purposes of calculating CFBank's regulatory leverage ratio. Since the pandemic started, CFBank has granted payment deferrals on loans totaling approximately $100 million (or approximately 12% of outstanding loan balances). At June 30, 2022, there were no remaining loans on payment deferrals. Repositioning of Residential Mortgage Business Model. In early 2021, a shift in the mortgage industry resulted in significantly fewer refinance opportunities and lower margins on residential mortgage loans. In response, the Company strategically scaled down and repositioned its Residential Mortgage Business and has exited the saleable-to-investors mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained. Our intention to portfolio all of our residential mortgage originations remains in place today. Our Commercial Banking Business continues to experience strong growth and has become the primary driver of our earnings and performance. General Our net income is dependent primarily on net interest income, which is the difference between the interest income earned on loans and securities and our cost of funds, consisting of interest paid on deposits and borrowed funds. Net interest income is affected by regulatory, economic and competitive factors that influence interest rates, loan demand, the level of nonperforming assets and deposit flows. Net income is also affected by, among other things, provisions for loan and lease losses, loan fee income, service charges, gains on loan sales, operating expenses, and taxes. Operating expenses principally consist of employee compensation and benefits, occupancy, advertising and marketing, data processing, professional fees, FDIC insurance premiums and other general and administrative expenses. Our results of operations are significantly affected by general economic and competitive conditions, changes in market interest rates and real estate values, government policies and actions of regulatory authorities. Our regulators have extensive discretion in their supervisory and enforcement activities, including the authority to impose restrictions on our operations, to classify our assets and to require us to increase the level of our allowance for loan and lease losses. Any change in such regulation and oversight, whether in the form of regulatory policy, regulations, legislation or supervisory action, may have a material impact on our business, financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows. Management's discussion and analysis represents a review of our consolidated financial condition and results of operations for the periods presented. This review should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and related notes. Financial Condition General. Assets totaled $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022 and increased $123.9 million, or 8.3%, from $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $164.1 million increase in net loan balances, partially offset by a $28.0 million decrease in loans held for sale and a $11.7 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $154.9 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $11.7 million, or 7.1%, from $166.6 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily attributed to increases in net loan balances, partially offset by an increase in net deposit balances, securities maturities and a decrease in loans held for sale. Securities. Securities available for sale totaled $12.2 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $4.1 million, or 25.3%, compared to $16.3 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to principal maturities. Loans held for sale.Loans held for sale totaled $0 at June 30, 2022 and decreased $28.0 million, or 100.0%, from $28.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease is the result of the Company's decision toexit the saleable-to-investors mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained. Loans and Leases.Net loans and leases totaled $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $164.1 million, or 13.5%, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in net loans was primarily due to a $63.0 million increase in commercial loan balances, a $61.2 million increase in single-family residential loan balances, a $40.5 million increase in construction loan balances, a $2.8 million increase in home equity lines of credit, and a $1.2 million increase in multi-family loan balances, partially offset by and $4.7 decrease in commercial real estate loan balances. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships. Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL). The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $15.5 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $24,000, or 0.2%, from $15.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the ALLL is due to net recoveries during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The ratio of the ALLL to total loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2021. 40 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The ALLL is a valuation allowance for probable incurred credit losses. The ALLL methodology is designed as part of a thorough process that incorporates management's current judgments about the credit quality of the loan portfolio into a determination of the ALLL in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and supervisory guidance. Management analyzes the adequacy of the ALLL quarterly through reviews of the loan portfolio, including the nature and volume of the loan portfolio and segments of the portfolio; industry and loan concentrations; historical loss experience; delinquency statistics and the level of nonperforming loans; specific problem loans; the ability of borrowers to meet loan terms; an evaluation of collateral securing loans and the market for various types of collateral; various collection strategies; current economic conditions, trends and outlook; and other factors that warrant recognition in providing for an adequate ALLL. Based on the variables involved and the significant judgments management must make about outcomes that are uncertain, the determination of the ALLL is considered to be a critical accounting policy. See the section titled "Critical Accounting Policies" for additional discussion. The ALLL consists of specific and general components. The specific component relates to loans that are individually classified as impaired. A loan is impaired when, based on current information and events, it is probable that CFBank will be unable to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Substandard loans of all classes within the commercial, commercial real estate, construction and multi-family residential loan segments, regardless of size, are individually evaluated for impairment when they are 90 days past due, or earlier than 90 days past due if information regarding the payment capacity of the borrower indicates that payment in full according to the loan terms is doubtful. If a loan is impaired, a portion of the allowance is allocated so that the loan is reported, net, at the present value of estimated future cash flows using the loan's existing rate, or at the fair value of collateral, less costs to sell, if repayment is expected solely from the collateral. Large groups of smaller balance loans, such as consumer and single-family residential real estate loans, are collectively evaluated for impairment, and accordingly, they are not separately identified for impairment disclosures. Loans within any class for which the terms have been modified resulting in a concession, and for which the borrower is experiencing financial difficulties, are considered troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) and are classified as impaired. See Notes 1 and 4 to our consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the ALLL. Individually evaluated impaired loans totaled $216,000 at June 30, 2022, and decreased $2.8 million, or 92.7%, from $3.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the payoffs of three impaired loans during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The amount of the ALLL specifically allocated to individually impaired loans totaled $185 at June 30, 2022 and $20,000 at December 31, 2021. The specific reserve on impaired loans is based on management's estimate of the present value of estimated future cash flows using the loan's effective rate or the fair value of collateral, if repayment is expected solely from the collateral. On at least a quarterly basis, management reviews each impaired loan to determine whether it should have a specific reserve or partial charge-off. Management relies on appraisals or internal evaluations to help make this determination. Determination of whether to use an updated appraisal or internal evaluation is based on factors including, but not limited to, the age of the loan and the most recent appraisal, condition of the property and whether we expect the collateral to go through the foreclosure or liquidation process. Management considers the need for a downward adjustment to the valuation based on current market conditions and on management's analysis, judgment and experience. The amount ultimately charged-off for these loans may be different from the specific reserve, as the ultimate liquidation of the collateral and/or projected cash flows may be different from management's estimates. Nonperforming loans, which are nonaccrual loans and loans at least 90 days past due but still accruing interest, totaled $921,000 at June 30, 2022, and decreased $76,000 from $997,000 at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to one consumer loan paying off in the second quarter of 2022 and principal payments. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.07% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.08% at December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans include some loans that were modified and identified as TDRs and are not performing. TDRs included in nonaccrual loans totaled $118,000 at June 30, 2022 and $147,000 at December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 do not include $98,000 and $2.8 million, respectively, in TDRs where customers have established a sustained period of repayment performance, generally six months, loans are current according to their modified terms and repayment of the remaining contractual payments is expected. These loans are included in total impaired loans. See Notes 1 and 4 to the consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding impaired loans and nonperforming loans. 41 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The general reserve component of our ALLL covers non-impaired loans of all classes and is based on historical loss experience adjusted for current factors. The historical loss experience is determined by loan class and is based on the actual loss history experienced by CFBank over a three-year period. The general component is calculated based on CFBank's loan balances and actual three-year historical loss rates. For loans with little or no actual loss experience, industry estimates are used based on loan segment. This actual loss experience is supplemented with other economic and judgmental factors based on the risks present for each loan class. These economic and judgmental factors include consideration of the following: levels of and trends in delinquencies and impaired loans; levels of and trends in charge-offs and recoveries; trends in volume and terms of loans; effects of any changes in risk selection and underwriting standards; other changes in lending policies, procedures, and practices; experience, ability, and depth of lending management and other relevant staff; national and local economic trends and conditions; industry conditions; and effects of changes in credit concentrations. Management's loan review process is an integral part of identifying problem loans and determining the ALLL. We maintain an internal credit rating system and loan review procedures specifically developed as the primary credit quality indicator to monitor credit risk for commercial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential real estate loans. We analyze these loans individually and categorize loans into risk categories based on relevant information about the ability of borrowers to service their debt, such as current financial information, historical payment experience, credit documentation, public information and current economic trends, among other factors. Credit reviews for these loan types are generally performed at least annually, and more often for loans with higher credit risk. Loan officers maintain close contact with borrowers between reviews. Adjustments to loan risk ratings are based on the reviews and at any time information is received that may affect risk ratings. Additionally, an independent third party review of commercial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans is performed at least annually. Management uses the results of these reviews to help determine the effectiveness of the existing policies and procedures and to provide an independent assessment of our internal loan risk rating system. We have incorporated the regulatory asset classifications as a part of our credit monitoring and internal loan risk rating system. In accordance with regulations, problem loans are classified as special mention, substandard, doubtful or loss, and the classifications are subject to review by the regulators. Assets designated as special mention are considered criticized assets. Assets designated as substandard, doubtful or loss are considered classified assets. See Note 4 to our consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the regulatory asset classifications. The level of total criticized and classified loans decreased by $2.9 million, or 47.7%, during the six months ended June 30, 2022. Loans designated as special mention decreased $121,000, or 5.0%, and totaled $2.3 million at June 30, 2022. Loans classified as substandard decreased $2.8 million, or 77.6%, and totaled $803,000 at June 30, 2022, compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2021. Loans designated as doubtful decreased $29,000, or 19.7%, and totaled $118,000 at June 30, 2022, compared to $147,000 at December 31, 2021. See Note 4 to our consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding risk classification of loans. In addition to credit monitoring through our internal loan risk rating system, we also monitor past due information for all loan segments. Loans that are not rated under our internal credit rating system include groups of homogenous loans, such as single-family residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The primary credit indicator for these groups of homogenous loans is past due information. Total past due loans decreased $2.8 million and totaled $716,000 at June 30, 2022, compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2021. Past due loans totaled 0.1% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2021. See Note 4 to our consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding loan delinquencies. All lending activity involves risk of loss. Certain types of loans, such as option adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) products, junior lien mortgages, high loan-to-value ratio mortgages, interest only loans, subprime loans and loans with initial teaser rates, can have a greater risk of non-collection than other loans. CFBank has not engaged in subprime lending or used option ARM products. Loans that contain interest only payments may present a higher risk than those loans with an amortizing payment that includes periodic principal reductions. Interest only loans are primarily commercial lines of credit secured by business assets and inventory, and consumer home equity lines of credit secured by the borrower's primary residence. Due to the fluctuations in business assets and inventory of our commercial borrowers, CFBank has increased risk due to a potential decline in collateral values without a corresponding decrease in the outstanding principal. Interest only commercial lines of credit totaled $127.7 million, or 31.9%, of CFBank's commercial portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to $120.1 million, or 35.6%, at December 31, 2021. Interest only home equity lines of credit totaled $26.4 million, or 97.9%, of the total home equity lines of credit at June 30, 2022 compared to $23.9 million, or 98.7%, at December 31, 2021. 42 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS We believe the ALLL is adequate to absorb probable incurred credit losses in the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022; however, future additions to the allowance may be necessary based on factors including, but not limited to, deterioration in client business performance, recessionary economic conditions, declines in borrowers' cash flows and market conditions which result in lower real estate values, including any of the foregoing that may result from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and/or the effects of various governmental responses to the pandemic, including stimulus packages and programs. Additionally, various regulatory agencies, as an integral part of their examination process, periodically review the ALLL. Such agencies may require additional provisions for loan losses based on judgments and estimates that differ from those used by management, or on information available at the time of their review. Management continues to diligently monitor credit quality in the existing portfolio and analyze potential loan opportunities carefully in order to manage credit risk. An increase in loan losses could occur if economic conditions and factors which affect credit quality, real estate values and general business conditions worsen or do not improve. Foreclosed assets. The Company held no foreclosed assets at June 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021. The level of foreclosed assets and charges to foreclosed assets expense may change in the future in connection with workout efforts related to foreclosed assets, nonperforming loans and other loans with credit issues. Deposits. Deposits totaled $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $131.1 million, or 10.5%, when compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase when compared to December 31, 2021 is primarily due to a $138.2 million increase in money market account balances, and a $45.6 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances, partially offset by a $51.9 million decrease in checking account balances. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts decreased $40.4 million from $284.9 million at December 31, 2021. CFBank is a participant in the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service® (CDARS) and Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) programs offered through Promontory Interfinancial Network. Promontory works with a network of banks to offer products that can provide FDIC insurance coverage in excess of $250,000 through these innovative products. Brokered deposits, including CDARS and ICS deposits that qualify as brokered, totaled $259.3 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $18.8 million, or 6.8%, from $278.1 million at December 31, 2021. Customer balances in the CDARS reciprocal and ICS reciprocal programs, which do not qualify as brokered, totaled $162.0 million at June 30, 2022 and increased $103.6 million, or 177.6%, from $58.4 million at December 31, 2021. FHLB advances and other debt.FHLB advances and other debt totaled $75.6 million at June 30, 2022 and decreased $14.1 million, or 15.8%, compared to $89.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to net reductions of $3.7 million on the Holding Company's line of credit and repayments of $10.0 million in FHLB advances. Prior to May 21, 2021, the Holding Company had a term loan in the original principal amount of $5.0 million with an additional $10.0 million revolving line-of-credit with a third-party bank. That credit facility was refinanced into a new $35.0 million facility on May 21, 2021. The credit facility is revolving until May 21, 2024, at which time any then-outstanding balance is converted to a 10-year term note on a graduated 10-year amortization. Borrowings on the credit facility bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.85% until May 21, 2026, and the interest rate then converts to a floating rate equal to PRIME with a floor of 3.25%. The purpose of the credit facility is to provide an additional source of liquidity for the Holding Company and to provide funds for the Holding Company to downstream as additional capital to CFBank to support growth. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had an outstanding balance of $20.6 million on the facility. At June 30, 2022, CFBank had availability in unused lines of credit at two commercial banks in the amounts of $50.0 million and $15.0 million. There were no outstanding borrowings on either line at June 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021. CFBank participated in the PPPLF, which provides liquidity through term financing backed by PPP loans. At June 30, 2022, there was no outstanding balance on the PPPLF advances and at December 31, 2021, the principal balance of PPPLF advances outstanding was $450,000. Principal payments are due on the PPPLF advances when the related PPP loans are repaid or forgiven by the SBA. See the section titled "Liquidity and Capital Resources" for additional information regarding FHLB advances and other debt. Subordinated debentures.Subordinated debentures totaled $14.9 million at June 30, 2022 and $14.9 million at December 31, 2021. In December 2018, the Holding Company entered into subordinated note purchase agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and completed a private placement of $10.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, resulting in net proceeds of $9,612,000 after deducting unamortized debt issuance costs of approximately $388,000. In 2003, the Holding Company issued subordinated debentures in exchange for the proceeds of a $5.0 million trust preferred securities offering issued by a trust formed by the Holding Company. The terms of the subordinated debentures allow for the Holding Company to defer interest payments for a period not to exceed five years. Interest payments on the subordinated debentures were current at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Stockholders' equity.Stockholders' equity totaled $132.7 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $7.4 million, or 5.9%, from $125.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by a 43 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS $1.3 million other comprehensive loss and share repurchases of $588,000. The other comprehensive loss was the result of the mark-to-market adjustment of our investment portfolio. Management continues to proactively monitor capital levels and ratios in its on-going capital planning process. CFBank has leveraged its capital to support balance sheet growth and drive increased net interest income. Management remains focused on growing capital though earnings; however, should the need arise, CFBank has additional sources of capital and alternatives it could utilize as further discussed in the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Currently, the Holding Company has excess cash or sources of liquidity to cover its expenses for the foreseeable future, and could inject capital into CFBank if necessary. Also, CFBank has the flexibility to manage its balance sheet size as a result of the short duration of the loans held for sale, as well as to deploy those assets into higher earning assets to improve net interest income as the opportunity presents itself. Comparison of the Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. General. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $4.7 million (or $0.72 per diluted common share) and increased $1.2 million, or 35.5%, compared to net income of $3.5 million (or $0.52 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net income was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income and a decrease in other noninterest expense. Net interest income. Net interest income is a significant component of net income, and consists of the difference between interest income generated on interest-earning assets and interest expense incurred on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income is primarily affected by the volumes, interest rates and composition of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. The tables in the sections below titled "Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields"and "Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income"provide important information on factors impacting net interest income and should be read in conjunction with this discussion of net interest income. Net interest income totaled $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and increased $505,000, or 4.6%, compared to net interest income of $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.0 million, or 7.6%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $539,000, or 20.6%, increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a 23bps increase in average yield on interest-earning assets, coupled with a $19.5 million, or 1.3%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding. The increase in interest expense was attributed to a 18bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $9.1 million, or 0.8%, decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin of 3.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 9bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $1.0 million, or 7.6%, compared to $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a 34bps increase in the average yield on loans and leases and loans held for sale, partially offset by a $51.5 million, or 3.7% decrease in average loans and leases outstanding and loans held for sale. Interest expense totaled $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $539,000, or 20.6%, compared to $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributed to an 18bps increase in the average rate of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $9.1 million, or 0.8%, decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. Provision for loan and lease losses. There was no provision for loan and lease losses expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a negative provision expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021,which is due to continued strong credit quality. Net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $12,000, compared to net recoveries of $9,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The following table presents information regarding net charge-offs (recoveries) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Single-family residential real estate (9) (4) Home equity lines of credit (3) (5) Total $ (12) $ (9) 44 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Noninterest income. Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $808,000 and decreased $143,000, or 15.0%, compared to $951,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans, partially offset by an $865,000 increase in net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans. The decrease in the net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans was the result of the Company's decision to scale down and exit the saleable-to-investor mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained. Noninterest expense. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $6.5 million and decreased $2.8 million, or 30.2%, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $1.1 million decrease in advertising and marketing expense, a $973,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, and a $736,000 decrease in professional fee expense. The decreases in advertising and marketing expense, salaries and employee benefits expense, and professional fees were primarily the result of our scale down and exit of the saleable-to-investor mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained as previously discussed. During the 3rd quarter of 2022, we will be converting our core processing platform. We estimate these one-time conversion costs will impact the 3rd quarter by approximately $450,000 and the 4th quarter by approximately $50,000. Income tax expense. Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $320,000 compared to $835,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was approximately 19.6%, as compared to approximately 19.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Our deferred tax assets are composed of NOLs, and other temporary book to tax differences. When determining the amount of deferred tax assets that are more-likely-than-not to be realized, and therefore recorded as a benefit, the Company conducts a regular assessment of all available information. This information includes, but is not limited to, taxable income in prior periods, projected future income and projected future reversals of deferred tax items. Based on these criteria, the Company determined as of June 30, 2022 that no valuation allowance was required against the net deferred tax asset. The Company records income tax expense based on the federal statutory rate adjusted for the effect of other items such as low income housing credits, bank owned life insurance and other miscellaneous items. Comparison of the Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. General. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $9.2 million (or $1.41 per diluted common share) and decreased $666,000, or 6.7%, compared to net income of $9.9 million (or $1.48 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in net income was primarily the result of decreased volumes on Direct to Consumer (DTC) residential mortgage loans, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in other noninterest expense. Net interest income. Net interest income is a significant component of net income, and consists of the difference between interest income generated on interest-earning assets and interest expense incurred on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income is primarily affected by the volumes, interest rates and composition of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. The tables in the sections below titled "Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields"and "Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income"provide important information on factors impacting net interest income and should be read in conjunction with this discussion of net interest income. Net interest income totaled $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and increased $1.6 million, or 8.1%, compared to net interest income of $20.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.4 million, or 5.1%, increase in interest income and a $323,000, or 5.5%, decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a 22bps increase in average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a $14.7 million, or 1.0%, decrease in average interest-earning assets outstanding. The decrease in interest expense was attributed to a $61.4 million, or 5.2%, decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin of 3.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 25bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Interest income totaled $27.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and increased $1.4 million, or 5.1%, compared to $26.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a 26bps increase in the average yield on loans and leases and loans held for sale, partially offset by a $44.8 million, or 3.3%, decrease in average loans and leases outstanding and loans held for sale. Interest expense totaled $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and decreased $323,000, or 5.5%, compared to $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense was primarily attributed to a 8bps decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a $5.7 million, or 0.6%, decrease in average interest-bearing deposits. 45 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Provision for loan and lease losses. There was no provision for loan and lease losses expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to negative provision expense of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which is due to continued strong credit quality. Net recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $24,000, compared to net recoveries of $73,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The following table presents information regarding net charge-offs (recoveries) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ - $ (56) Single-family residential real estate (17) (7) Home equity lines of credit (7) (10) Total $ (24) $ (73) Noninterest income. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $1.9 million and decreased $6.3 million, or 77.3%, compared to $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.9 million decrease in net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans and a $1.0 million decrease in gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in the net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans was the result of the Company's decision to scale down and exit the saleable-to-investor mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained. Noninterest expense. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $12.7 million and decreased $5.5 million, or 30.1%, compared to $18.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in advertising and marketing expense, a $2.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, and a $1.3 million decrease in professional fee expense. The decreases in advertising and marketing expense, salaries and employee benefits expense, and professional fee expense were primarily the result of the Company's decision to scale down and exit the saleable-to-investor mortgage business in favor of portfolio lending with servicing retained as previously discussed. During the 3rd quarter of 2022, we will be converting our core processing platform. We estimate these one-time conversion costs will impact the 3rd quarter by approximately $450,000 and the 4th quarter by approximately $50,000. Income tax expense. Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $112,000 compared to $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately 19.1%, as compared to approximately 18.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Our deferred tax assets are composed of NOLs, and other temporary book to tax differences. When determining the amount of deferred tax assets that are more-likely-than-not to be realized, and therefore recorded as a benefit, the Company conducts a regular assessment of all available information. This information includes, but is not limited to, taxable income in prior periods, projected future income and projected future reversals of deferred tax items. Based on these criteria, the Company determined as of June 30, 2022 that no valuation allowance was required against the net deferred tax asset. The Company records income tax expense based on the federal statutory rate adjusted for the effect of other items such as low income housing credits, bank owned life insurance and other miscellaneous items.

‎ 46 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields. The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of fully taxable equivalent interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed in both dollars and rates. Average balances are computed using month-end balances. For Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities (1) (2) $ 17,744 $ 221 4.58% $ 18,310 $ 166 3.64% Loans and leases and loans held for sale (3) 1,327,636 14,042 4.23% 1,379,104 13,414 3.89% Other earning assets 162,912 364 0.89% 92,589 24 0.10% FHLB and FRB stock 7,329 78 4.26% 6,164 57 3.70% Total interest-earning assets 1,515,621 14,705 3.88% 1,496,167 13,661 3.65% Noninterest-earning assets 81,305 80,786 Total assets $ 1,596,926 $ 1,576,953 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,108,079 2,501 0.90% $ 1,084,719 2,108 0.78% FHLB advances and other borrowings 92,612 659 2.85% 125,046 513 1.64% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,200,691 3,160 1.05% 1,209,765 2,621 0.87% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 266,812 251,071 Total liabilities 1,467,503 1,460,836 Equity 129,423 116,117 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,596,926 $ 1,576,953 Net interest-earning assets $ 314,930 $ 286,402 Net interest income/interest rate spread $ 11,545 2.83% $ 11,040 2.78% Net interest margin 3.04% 2.95% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 126.23% 123.67% (1)Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities. (2)Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (3)Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the ALLL and includes nonperforming loans.

‎ 47 Table of Contents CF BANKSHARES INC. PART 1. Item 2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities (1) (2) $ 19,026 $ 445 4.47% $ 16,582 $ 299 3.63% Loans and leases (3) 1,294,844 26,870 4.15% 1,339,606 26,055 3.89% Other earning assets 125,958 402 0.64% 99,622 52 0.10% FHLB and FRB stock 7,324 140 3.82% 6,069 112 3.69% Total interest-earning assets 1,447,152 27,857 3.85% 1,461,879 26,518 3.63% Noninterest-earning assets 79,313 80,279 Total assets $ 1,526,465 $ 1,542,158 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,032,324 4,185 0.81% $ 1,038,022 4,605 0.89% FHLB advances and other borrowings 97,736 1,353 2.77% 153,458 1,256 1.64% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,130,060 5,538 0.98% 1,191,480 5,861 0.98% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 268,594 236,130 Total liabilities 1,398,654 1,427,610 Equity 127,811 114,548 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,526,465 $ 1,542,158 Net interest-earning assets $ 317,092 $ 270,399 Net interest income/interest rate spread $ 22,319 2.87% $ 20,657 2.65% Net interest margin 3.08% 2.83% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.06% cfbk-20220630x10q