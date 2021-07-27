CF Bankshares : Emerging growth company ☐ (Form 8-K)

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective as of July 21, 2021, John T. Pietrzak resigned as a director of CF Bankshares Inc. (the 'Company') and CFBank, National Association, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary bank ('CFBank'). Mr. Pietrzak's resignation was not the result of any disagreement between Mr. Pietrzak and the Company or CFBank, or the management, Board of Directors or any committee of the Board of Directors of the Company or CFBank, on any matter.

