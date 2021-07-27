Log in
       US15346Q4001

CF BANKSHARES INC.
  Report
CF Bankshares : Emerging growth company ☐ (Form 8-K)

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective as of July 21, 2021, John T. Pietrzak resigned as a director of CF Bankshares Inc. (the 'Company') and CFBank, National Association, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary bank ('CFBank'). Mr. Pietrzak's resignation was not the result of any disagreement between Mr. Pietrzak and the Company or CFBank, or the management, Board of Directors or any committee of the Board of Directors of the Company or CFBank, on any matter.

Disclaimer

CF Bankshares Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52,2 M - -
Net income 2021 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,22x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
Timothy T. ODell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Beerman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Hoeweler Chairman
Thomas P. Ash Independent Director
James Howard Frauenberg Independent Director
