CF Energy Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual and special meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that was held virtually on December 23, 2022, the following voting results were obtained.



A total of 20,217,581 common shares representing 30.69% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:

WITHHELD Ann Siyin Lin 20,150,981 99.77% 46,100 0.23% Wong Wai Keung, Frederick 20,079,981 99.42% 117,100 0.58% Hui Cai 20,089,981 99.47% 107,100 0.53% Yongbiao Ding 20,089,981 99.47% 107,100 0.53% Dan Liu 20,079,981 99.42% 117,100 0.58% Wencheng Zhang 20,079,981 99.42% 117,100 0.58%



Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, as the Company’s auditors, and the approval of the Company’s new Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

The LTIP provides for broad-based equity awards to directors, officers, consultants and employees. The LTIP permits the granting of options, performance share units, restricted share units and/or deferred share units. The aggregate number of common shares of the Company to be reserved and set aside for issuance for option awards will not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time of granting the award (on a non-diluted basis). The aggregate number of common shares of the Company to be reserved and set aside for issuance for non-option awards, will not exceed 6,588,515 common shares, representing 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time of shareholder approval of the LTIP. The LTIP is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). A pre-liminary copy of the LTIP is available in the management information circular for the Meeting, which is available at www.sedar.com. A final version of the LTIP, incorporating any requested revisions by the TSXV, is available upon request from the Company following the Meeting.

About CF Energy Corp.

CF Energy Corp. (formerly Changfeng Energy Inc.), is a Canadian public company listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas utility/distribution company in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). The Company strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy for its customer base in the PRC.

