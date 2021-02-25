View : Smart Windows Selected for 3.0 University Place, a Best-in-Class Life Science Project in Philadelphia

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that its smart windows will be installed at 3.0 University Place, the 250,000-square-foot commercial lab and office building under development by University Place Associates (UPA) in the heart of Philadelphia’s innovation corridor. UPA has partnered with Silverstein Properties and Cantor Fitzgerald to develop a cluster of life science and commercial office spaces built to the highest level of healthy and sustainable living. The project is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and a Keystone Opportunity Zone. For more information, visit https://www.30universityplace.com/

View Smart Windows are an integral component of UPA’s goal to pursue the dual certifications of LEED Platinum and Well Platinum – demonstrating how View delivers a best-in-class amenity to prioritize both human health and the health of the planet.

"Our vision for 3.0 University Place was to build the healthiest, most technologically and most sustainably advanced life sciences campus in the country," said Anthony Maher, president of UPA. "Partnering with View is a huge part of bringing this vision to life and creating a happier, healthier and more productive space for the people working on the next frontier of science."

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, to increase access to natural light and provide views of the outdoors, while minimizing heat and glare and reducing energy consumption. At 3.0 University Place, smart windows will provide a more comfortable and healthier environment for users, and also offer superior UV protection and reduce the incidence of bacteria because of the elimination of blinds, both particularly important in life science and lab spaces.

Smart glass offers significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50%. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function by 42 percent. These findings are particularly important today as users are focused on health, wellness, and re-entering the workplace with confidence.

“UPA shares our vision that the future of real estate is healthier, greener and smarter buildings, and tenants want more productive, interactive and enjoyable experiences," said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. “We are excited to help our partners enable this cluster of buildings to be among the most technologically advanced and sustainable in the world."

About View

View is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve people’s health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

On November 30, 2020, View announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. For more information, see: Smart-Windows-Press-Release.pdf (view.com).

About University Place Associates

UPA is Philadelphia's leading sustainable and socially conscious commercial real estate development firm. Based and focused in the University City area of Philadelphia, UPA is dedicated to creating the finest quality, state-of-the-art, healthiest commercial developments in a socially conscious and environmentally responsible way. UPA also seeks to engage and intersect with the surrounding residential communities, startup businesses, schools, and universities, to create local jobs, and attract organizations hungry for innovation and talent. For more information, please visit www.upaphila.com and follow @UPAphila on Twitter and UniversityPlaceAssociates on Facebook.

About Silverstein Properties

Silverstein Properties is a privately held, full-service real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York. Founded in 1957 by Chairman Larry Silverstein, the company has developed, owned and managed more than 40 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and hotel space. Recent projects include 7 World Trade Center, the first LEED-certified office tower in New York City (2006), 4 World Trade Center (2013), Four Seasons Walt Disney Resort (2014), the Four Seasons Downtown and 30 Park Place (2016), One West End (2017), and 3 World Trade Center (2018). For further information on Silverstein Properties, please visit www.silversteinproperties.com or www.wtc.com.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 75 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

