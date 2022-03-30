CF Industries : Annual Report – 2021

Annual Report

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network - the world's largest - to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United

FELLOW CF INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDERS:

In 2021, the CF Industries team delivered outstanding results, including terrific safety performance and record free cash generation.

limitations or bans in an effort to ensure fertilizer availability and affordability in their home markets, including China, Russia, Egypt, and Turkey.

Global nitrogen demand throughout 2021 was robust, underpinned by the need to replenish global grains stocks and the strong economic recovery following the pandemic. Low global coarse grains stocks-to-use ratios support high crop prices and farm incomes. High crop prices lead to high demand for nitrogen fertilizer as farmers are incentivized to maximize yields. Additionally, increased economic activity drove strong industrial demand for ammonia, urea, nitric acid and diesel exhaust fluid.

Against this backdrop of strong demand were a set of factors that negatively affected global supply in 2021. Maintenance activities that were delayed from the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic took a considerable amount of production out of the global supply in 2021. Two significant weather events in North America (Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Ida) further reduced production. Natural gas prices in Europe and Asia averaged approximately $30 per MMBtu from September to the end of the year, causing plants to curtail or shut down in those regions. Adding to these pressures, several important nitrogen-producing countries enacted nitrogen export

The result was significantly constrained supply at the exact time demand was surging, which led to the predictable outcome of rapidly increasing nitrogen prices. This period saw energy spread differentials between low-cost North America and high-cost Europe and Asia that exceeded $20 per MMBtu for most of the fourth quarter. Global nitrogen prices rose to match production costs in those high-cost regions as the world demand required those plants to operate. This provided the backdrop for CF Industries to achieve high margins for our products.

For 2021, the Company reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $917 million, or $4.24 per diluted share, and EBITDA was approximately $2.2 billion. Net earnings and EBITDA reflect pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $521 million related to our U.K. operations. Adjusted EBITDA was just over $2.7 billion. Net cash from operations was approximately $2.9 billion and free cash flow was nearly $2.2 billion, both Company records. Our operating cash flow to net earnings conversion rate was approximately 300% and our free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA conversion rate was approximately 80 percent(1).

(1)Operating cash flow to net earnings conversion rate is defined as net cash from operating activities divided by net earnings attributable to common stockholders. Free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA conversion rate is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA. See reconciliation of free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA conversion rate to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables on page 8.

I WANT TO SHARE SOME OF THE OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2021:

First and foremost, we operated safely. Our full year recordable incident rate was 0.32 incidents per 200,000 work hours, which is significantly better than industry averages. This was especially impressive as we had our highest level ever of maintenance activities during the year, including seven ammonia plant turnarounds.

We returned $800 million in capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

We repaid $500 million in long-term debt during the year while adding nearly $1 billion of cash to our balance sheet.

We overcame some challenges in 2021. The Company navigated two severe weather events in North America that disrupted production across the industry. Our team's ability to restart our plants safely and more quickly than our peers speaks to the skill of our people and the strength of our manufacturing network.

We made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily shut down our ammonia plants in the United Kingdom

The strength of our balance sheet and business model was recognized with upgrades to investment grade credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. We remain committed to further reducing gross debt by an additional $500 million.

We made substantial progress on our clean energy initiatives. We started construction on North America's first carbon-free green ammonia production capacity and announced two projects that, when complete, will enable the production of almost 2 million tons of low carbon or "blue" ammonia (which is equivalent to 1.25 million tons of net-zero carbon ammonia) - ammonia produced conventionally with the CO2 byproduct captured and geologically sequestered.

in September due to high natural gas prices that made ammonia production unprofitable. We were able to restart one plant shortly thereafter supported by restructured CO2 supply contracts. CO2 is used in a number of applications in the U.K. including food and beverage, nuclear power, and hospitals. We continue to evaluate the situation in the U.K. and are working through numerous scenarios to develop a longer-term solution.

All things considered, 2021 was an outstanding year as we delivered a one-year total shareholder return of 87%, which was well above our fertilizer peer group index. We have outperformed our peer group index in total shareholder return over 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-year time frames. We also outperformed the S&P 500 on a 1-, 3- and 5-year basis and are comparable over 10 years.

OUR BUSINESS

We believe our sustained record of total shareholder return outperformance over various time periods is a direct reflection of our ability to generate superior cash flow through the commodity cycle coupled with our disciplined approach to capital allocation.

At our core, CF Industries is a producer of ammonia. For decades, we have used the Haber-Bosch process to fix atmospheric nitrogen with hydrogen from natural gas to produce anhydrous ammonia, whose chemical composition is NH3. We have made a business of selling ammonia and other ammonia-derivative fertilizer products such as urea and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) for the energy that nitrogen fertilizer provides to increase crop yields.

our asset utilization over the last five years is approximately 14% higher than the average utilization rate of our North American competitors. Based on the size of our network, this translates into roughly 1.3 million tons of incremental gross ammonia per year that we are able to produce within our network as a result of our superior asset utilization. This incremental ammonia production volume is roughly equivalent to the ammonia we produce at our Medicine Hat or Port Neal complexes, which are the largest in North America after our Donaldsonville Complex. Put another way, our operational capabilities lead to capital and operational efficiency, saving our shareholders billions of dollars of capital and the accompanying annual overhead costs while allowing us to produce meaningfully greater volumes of ammonia with the same assets.

Humankind's ability to produce nitrogen fertilizer has had an undeniably positive effect on the world. Along with advancements in seed technology and farming practices, the use of nitrogen fertilizer and other nutrients dramatically increased food production in the second half of the 1900s and lifted countless people out of hunger. At the same time, fertilizer allows more food to be grown on fewer acres. This reduces the amount of land cleared for agriculture, preserving carbon sequestering forests and important wildlife ecosystems.

Ammonia and its derivative fertilizer products are global commodities. As such, our focus is achieving the lowest delivered cost per ton. At CF Industries, we do this by leveraging our unique capabilities: outstanding operational capability and an efficient, high performing corporate team. In practice, this means high asset utilization and productivity, an extensive multimode distribution network to lower logistics costs, maximizing margins by optimizing customer locations and product type, and a focus on cost management.

With this focus, we have built what we believe are the most productive ammonia and nitrogen assets in the world. We invest in these productive assets to increase their safety and reliability and enhance their cash generation capability. Data collected by CRU, a global industry consulting firm, shows that