    CF   US1252691001

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
  Report
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : Announces Halt of Operations at UK Facilities

09/15/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced that it is halting operations at both its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices. The Company does not have an estimate for when production will resume at the facilities.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 660 M - -
Net income 2021 871 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 9 920 M 9 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 46,12 $
Average target price 60,18 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen A. Furbacher Chairman
Julie Scheck Freigang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael P. McGrane Chief Compliance Officer, VP & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.19.14%9 920
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD326.13%31 786
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY66.25%17 007
THE MOSAIC COMPANY39.24%12 172
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA15.48%12 143
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.83.33%6 930