Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CF Industries Holdings, Inc.    CF

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2020.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged nitrogen and chemicals platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
04:33pCF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/19CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Names Julie Scheck Freigang as Chief Information ..
BU
09/21CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Dates for Nine Month and Third Quarter ..
BU
09/11CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/14CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06CF INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/05CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/05CF : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports First Half 2020 Net Earnings of $258 Mill..
BU
07/27CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Dates for First Half and Second Quarter..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 087 M - -
Net income 2020 316 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 4,44%
Capitalization 5 828 M 5 828 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,50 $
Last Close Price 27,25 $
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Furbacher Chairman
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tom Grooms Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William Davisson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-42.92%5 828
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-6.68%9 949
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY5.81%9 110
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.45%7 222
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-12.62%7 169
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON27.01%2 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group