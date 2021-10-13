Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CF   US1252691001

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
  Report
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Dates for 9 Month and 3rd Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

10/13/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021.

Additionally, the Company confirmed that it will report its nine month and third quarter 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 7577677. The conference call also will be available live on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the Company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 799 M - -
Net income 2021 923 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 13 099 M 13 099 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen A. Furbacher Chairman
Julie Scheck Freigang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael P. McGrane Chief Compliance Officer, VP & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.57.32%13 099
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD228.85%24 153
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY114.39%21 957
THE MOSAIC COMPANY80.14%15 747
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA20.20%12 747
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.36.78%5 138