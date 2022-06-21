Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CF   US1252691001

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-06-21 pm EDT
90.50 USD   +4.11%
02:47pCF Industries Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Commerce Department's Final Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Determinations Concerning UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago
BU
06/17Citigroup Downgrades CF Industries Holdings to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $99 From $123
MT
06/08CF Fertilisers UK Announces Proposals to Restructure Operations to Enable Continued Supply of Fertiliser, Carbon Dioxide and Other Industrial Products to Customers in the UK
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Commerce Department's Final Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Determinations Concerning UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago

06/21/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (“Commerce”) final affirmative determinations in antidumping and countervailing duty (“AD/CVD”) investigations of urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago (“Trinidad”).

“Today’s final determinations by the U.S. Department of Commerce represent an impartial application of U.S. law designed to ensure a level playing field for American industries competing against the unfair trade practices from state-subsidized entities underpinning UAN imports from both Russia and Trinidad for many years,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “These unfair trade practices have been thoroughly documented by U.S. government professionals during the process leading to today’s announcement. We believe this is an important step in the enforcement of longstanding U.S. trade rules to promote fair competition and in supporting a sustainable and reliable domestic UAN industry to serve American farmers.”

Commerce found that imports from Russia are dumped (i.e., sold at less than fair value) at rates ranging from 8.16% to 122.93%, and unfairly subsidized at rates ranging from 6.27% to 9.66%. In addition, Commerce found that imports from Trinidad are dumped at a rate of 111.71% and unfairly subsidized at a rate of 1.83%.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”), an independent government agency, is conducting a separate investigation to determine whether imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad materially injure, or threaten material injury to, the U.S. UAN industry. The ITC made an affirmative preliminary determination in August 2021, and is scheduled to make its final determination on July 18, 2022. If the ITC’s final determination is affirmative, then Commerce will issue AD/CVD orders, which will remain in place for at least five years.

Commerce and the ITC initiated their investigations in July 2021 in response to petitions filed by CF Industries through certain of its production facilities.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 796 M - -
Net income 2022 3 896 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,65x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 18 134 M 18 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 86,93 $
Average target price 107,95 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Hagge Chairman
Julie Scheck Freigang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael P. McGrane Chief Compliance Officer, VP & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.22.82%18 134
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-16.93%24 289
THE MOSAIC COMPANY28.79%18 317
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-21.97%17 482
FERTIGLOBE PLC50.57%11 933
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON43.57%11 793