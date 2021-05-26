Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CF   US1252691001

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in June:

  • Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021; and
  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until September 30, 2021.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
04:31pCF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02:54pEMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Hui Wang
PU
05/24CF INDUSTRIES  : HSBC Adjusts CF Industries Holdings' Price Target to $57 from $..
MT
05/20CF INDUSTRIES  : Enhancing the Local Ecosystem with Beehives at the Courtright C..
PU
05/19INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at CF Industries Holdings Slowed wi..
MT
05/14CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13CF INDUSTRIES  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on CF Industries Holdings to $60 ..
MT
05/10CF INDUSTRIES  : Insider Sale at CF Industries Holdings (CF) Continues Selling T..
MT
05/10CF INDUSTRIES  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for CF Industries Holdings t..
MT
05/10CF INDUSTRIES  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on CF Industries Holdings t..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 942 M - -
Net income 2021 665 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 11 110 M 11 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 57,65 $
Last Close Price 51,79 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen A. Furbacher Chairman
Julie Scheck Freigang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael P. McGrane Chief Compliance Officer, VP & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.33.79%11 110
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA22.61%13 617
THE MOSAIC COMPANY51.11%13 205
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY25.06%12 821
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 492
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.25.59%4 735