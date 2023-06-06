Advanced search
    CF   US1252691001

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-06-06 pm EDT
66.71 USD   +4.46%
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
06/01Insider Sell: CF Industries Holdings
MT
06/01Barclays Lowers Price Target on CF Industries to $80 From $105, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

06/06/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference at 1:40 pm ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website for 180 days following the events.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 173 M - -
Net income 2023 1 738 M - -
Net cash 2023 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,26x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 12 448 M 12 448 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 9,89%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 63,86 $
Average target price 86,96 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Hagge Chairman
Julie Scheck Freigang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael P. McGrane Chief Compliance Officer, VP & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-23.47%12 448
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.00%16 248
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.41%15 101
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-24.23%11 039
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.23%9 715
FERTIGLOBE PLC-24.82%7 232
