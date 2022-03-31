Log in
CF Industries Publishes 2021 Sustainability and Annual Reports

03/31/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today published its 2021 Annual Report as well as its 2021 sustainability reporting materials. The reports provide insight into the Company’s clean energy strategy and substantial progress made over the last year towards its environment, social and governance (ESG) goals.

Highlights

  • CF Industries releases its Annual Report and sustainability reporting concurrently to reflect the Company’s commitment to evaluating financial performance alongside sustainability performance.
  • This year’s sustainability reporting includes a 2021 ESG Report tailored to the information needs of shareholders and other capital market participants and is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines.
  • The Company is also publishing Impact: Sustainability at CF Industries, a report that is relevant to all stakeholders, including the individuals, organizations, and communities who touch CF Industries’ business and are critical to its success.
  • CF Industries made significant progress in 2021 toward achieving its ESG goals set in 2020, demonstrating the Company’s dedication to making tangible, near-term progress on sustainability.

“As our Annual Report and sustainability reporting makes clear, CF Industries has a long history of creating value for all our stakeholders,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We remain focused on realizing the promise of what CF Industries can offer the world through producing the fertilizer that helps feed the crops that feed the world, as well as providing clean energy to help the world decarbonize and supporting and developing our employees and communities.”

2021 Sustainability Reporting

CF Industries’ 2021 sustainability reporting details the Company’s ESG focus and progress in the past year as well as providing insight into the Company’s clean energy initiatives. The areas covered include:

  • CF Industries’ continued focus on decarbonizing its ammonia production network, with an overview of its progress on its blue and green ammonia projects as well as its development of a list of viable Scope 1 emissions reduction capital projects that are a roadmap to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
  • Disclosures related to the Company’s Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, including an overview of its goal of reducing Scope 3 emissions by 10% by 2030, a target established late in 2021. CF Industries’ 2021 emissions intensity – measuring Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions for every metric ton of gross ammonia produced – was 1.96, a reduction of 14% compared to 2015, CF Industries’ baseline year for comparison.
  • CF Industries’ approach to human capital management, including its focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (ID&E) and providing an employee experience that fully embodies the Company’s Do It Right culture. In 2021, the Company achieved its goal of increasing representation of women and persons of color in senior leadership roles to at least 30%.
  • Ongoing support of the communities in which CF Industries works through corporate philanthropic initiatives and charitable programs. In 2021, the Company implemented a Volunteer Time Off program for employees and is targeting 25% employee participation by the end of 2025.

For more information about sustainability at CF Industries, please visit sustainability.cfindustries.com or download the reports at cfindustries.com/reports.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.


© Business Wire 2022
