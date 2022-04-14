CF Industries Says Union Pacific Curtailing Fertilizer Shipments -- Update

By Stephen Nakrosis

CF Industries Holdings Inc. on Thursday said shipping reductions by Union Pacific Corp. rail lines would result in delays to nitrogen shipments.

CF said it was notified by Union Pacific on April 8 that certain shippers would be mandated to reduce the volume of private cars on the railroad, effective immediately. The move will affect fertilizer shipments during the spring application season, CF said, adding delayed deliveries may result in lower crop yields.

CF said it ships to customers via Union Pacific rail lines primarily from complexes in Louisiana and Iowa, adding the rail lines serve agricultural areas in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and California.

CF said it "understands that it is one of only 30 companies to face these restrictions," and also said it "intends to engage directly with the federal government to ask that fertilizer shipments be prioritized so that spring planting is not adversely impacted."

Union Pacific said it is working with customers to "address the impact of several disruptive events." Among the steps being taken, the company said, are the removal of Union Pacific-controlled cars to ease congestion, the addition of 100 locomotives and training for 450 new employees.

The railroad also said it is relocating workers to support high demand areas and will partner with customers to begin a metered approach and work through a backlog of cars.

