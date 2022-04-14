Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CF   US1252691001

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(CF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:03:18 pm EDT
108.41 USD   -0.55%
05:47pCF Industries Says Union Pacific Curtailing Fertilizer Shipments -- Update
DJ
01:58pCF Industries Says Union Pacific Curtailing Fertilizer Shipments
DJ
01:06pCF INDUSTRIES : Union Pacific Curtails Fertilizer Shipments, Delaying Deliveries and Preventing New Rail Orders from Being Taken
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CF Industries Says Union Pacific Curtailing Fertilizer Shipments -- Update

04/14/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


CF Industries Holdings Inc. on Thursday said shipping reductions by Union Pacific Corp. rail lines would result in delays to nitrogen shipments.

CF said it was notified by Union Pacific on April 8 that certain shippers would be mandated to reduce the volume of private cars on the railroad, effective immediately. The move will affect fertilizer shipments during the spring application season, CF said, adding delayed deliveries may result in lower crop yields.

CF said it ships to customers via Union Pacific rail lines primarily from complexes in Louisiana and Iowa, adding the rail lines serve agricultural areas in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and California.

CF said it "understands that it is one of only 30 companies to face these restrictions," and also said it "intends to engage directly with the federal government to ask that fertilizer shipments be prioritized so that spring planting is not adversely impacted."

Union Pacific said it is working with customers to "address the impact of several disruptive events." Among the steps being taken, the company said, are the removal of Union Pacific-controlled cars to ease congestion, the addition of 100 locomotives and training for 450 new employees.

The railroad also said it is relocating workers to support high demand areas and will partner with customers to begin a metered approach and work through a backlog of cars.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1746ET

All news about CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
05:47pCF Industries Says Union Pacific Curtailing Fertilizer Shipments -- Update
DJ
01:58pCF Industries Says Union Pacific Curtailing Fertilizer Shipments
DJ
01:06pCF INDUSTRIES : Union Pacific Curtails Fertilizer Shipments, Delaying Deliveries and Preve..
BU
10:47aConsumer Edge Downgrades CF Industries Holdings to Equalweight from Overweight, Sets $9..
MT
06:03aCF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
04/07Martin A. Jarosick Named Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations of CF Industri..
BU
04/06John Chevedden Submits a Shareholder Proposal to CF Industries Holdings
CI
03/31CF Industries Publishes 2021 Sustainability and Annual Reports
BU
03/30John Chevedden Submits a Shareholder Proposal to CF Industries Holdings
CI
03/30CF INDUSTRIES : Annual Report – 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 195 M - -
Net income 2022 3 250 M - -
Net Debt 2022 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 22 795 M 22 795 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 109,01 $
Average target price 98,43 $
Spread / Average Target -9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Anthony Will President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Bohn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Hagge Chairman
Julie Scheck Freigang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael P. McGrane Chief Compliance Officer, VP & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.54.01%22 795
THE MOSAIC COMPANY91.02%27 642
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-13.53%26 063
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-0.57%22 671
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA12.54%14 512
FERTIGLOBE PLC56.53%12 747