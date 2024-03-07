OUR MISSION IS TO FEED AND FUEL

What we do makes a difference to billions of people. Simply, ammonia is one of the most important chemical compounds on earth, essential to human life.

For decades, CF Industries has focused on producing and selling ammonia and other ammonia-derived products for use as nitrogen fertilizer. The nitrogen content in these products provides energy to crops to increase yields and is critical to the formation of protein within the plant.

Along with advancements in seed technology and farming practices, the use of nitrogen fertilizer and other nutrients dramatically increased food production in the second half of the 1900s, supporting world population growth and lifting countless people out of hunger. It is estimated that fertilizer is responsible for 50% of the world's food. At the same time, fertilizer allows more food to be grown on fewer acres. This reduces the amount of land cleared for agriculture, preserving carbon-sequestering forests and the biodiversity of wildlife ecosystems.

More recently, we have grown a business focused on emissions reduction. We are one of the world's largest producers of DEF.

DEF, when combined with selective catalytic reduction technology, reduces nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions from diesel

trucks by up to 90% and increases fuel efficiency by 3-4%.

Today we have an opportunity to strengthen our existing business and set the Company on a significant growth trajectory by doing what we do best - produce ammonia - while significantly reducing the carbon emissions associated with ammonia production. We believe that doing so: