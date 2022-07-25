CFI Compagnie Fonciere Internationale : PR Semestrial results 1 2022

COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL 2022
Paris, le 25 juillet 2022
CFI - Compagnie Foncière Internationale annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel 2022.
Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.cfi- france.com, dans la rubrique « Informations Réglementées ».
Contact Relations Investisseurs
Apsys - jpcarrascosa@apsysgroup.com
Tel : + 33 1 44 05 77 77
www.cfi-france.com
