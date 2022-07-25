Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CFI - Compagnie Foncière Internationale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFI   FR0000037475

CFI - COMPAGNIE FONCIÈRE INTERNATIONALE

(CFI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:30 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.7100 EUR    0.00%
2021Cfi-Compagnie Fonci?Re Internationale Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
2019APSYS SAS cancelled the acquisition of the remaining 10.89% stake in CFI-Compagnie Foncière Internationale.
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CFI Compagnie Fonciere Internationale : PR Semestrial results 1 2022

07/25/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL 2022

Paris, le 25 juillet 2022

CFI - Compagnie Foncière Internationale annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel 2022.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.cfi- france.com, dans la rubrique « Informations Réglementées ».

Contact Relations Investisseurs

Apsys - jpcarrascosa@apsysgroup.com

Tel : + 33 1 44 05 77 77

www.cfi-france.com

Disclaimer

CFI - Compagnie Foncière Internationale SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,05 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2021 0,04 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,61 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart CFI - COMPAGNIE FONCIÈRE INTERNATIONALE
CFI - Compagnie Foncière Internationale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maurice Bansay Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sacha Bansay Chairman
Delphine Benchetrit Independent Director
Claire Vandromme Director
Manuel Tessier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CFI - COMPAGNIE FONCIÈRE INTERNATIONALE-24.06%1
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.81%33 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.20%29 912
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.29%29 119
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%27 711
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.51%25 626