COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE
MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2023
Paris, le 30 avril 2024
CFI - Compagnie Foncière Internationale annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 31 décembre 2023.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.cfi- france.comdans la rubrique « Informations Réglementées ».
Contact Relations Investisseurs
Apsys - jpcarrascosa@apsysgroup.com
Tel : + 33 1 44 05 77 77
www.cfi-france.com
