Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SING-SWE MM BIOTECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD. - ENTRY INTO SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 51% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SING-SWE MM BIOTECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD. - ENTRY INTO SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when trading in the shares of the Company as the Proposed Acquisition is subject to certain conditions. There is no assurance or certainty that the SPA (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) will be completed, being subject to such conditions. In the event of any doubt as to the action they should take, Shareholders and potential investors should consult their stock brokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors. The Company will make the necessary announcements as and when there are further material developments on the Proposed Transactions, in compliance with the Catalist Rules.

The Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this Announcement and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, this Announcement constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts of the Supplemental Agreement, the SPA, the Proposed Transactions and the Group, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. Where information in this Announcement (including information relating to the Vendors and the Target) has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from those sources and/or reproduced in this Announcement in its proper form and context.

As disclosed above and in the Company's announcement dated 20 September 2021, the Company is still in the process of verifying the latest information received from the Vendors and is unable, as at the date of this Announcement, to compute the First Tranche of Consideration Shares payable to the Vendors with certainty, or if any First Tranche payment will be made, or the amounts payable or the number of Consideration Shares if such First Tranche payment is to be made. The Company will update its shareholders as and when such due diligence has been resolved and the First Tranche of the Consideration Shares can be computed with certainty. Shareholders should note that the Proposed Acquisition is subject to, inter alia , satisfactory due diligence being conducted on the Target, approval from the Shareholders, and the fulfilment of the conditions precedent and other terms under the SPA.

22 September 2021

