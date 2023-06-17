Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. CFM Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5EB   SG1P02915996

CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5EB)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:32 2023-06-16 am EDT
0.0960 SGD    0.00%
07:30aCFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts
RE
06/05Transense extends GE Aerospace licence agreement
AN
05/24Airbus rules out imminent launch of new A220 jet version
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts

06/17/2023 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People look at a CFM LEAP engine at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French-American jet engine maker CFM International said on Saturday it was redesigning some parts of its LEAP engine to improve durability in harsh climates, to be available for retrofit on Airbus and Boeing jets from next year.

The world's largest engine maker by the number of units also said it was preparing to start ground and flight testing in the middle of the decade for its new RISE engine technology, whose development is supported by access to rare super-computers. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.99% 131.18 Real-time Quote.18.16%
BOEING 0.26% 219.99 Delayed Quote.15.18%
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.096 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.83% 106.29 Delayed Quote.63.29%
SAFRAN 1.47% 140.46 Real-time Quote.20.13%
All news about CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:30aCFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts
RE
06/05Transense extends GE Aerospace licence agreement
AN
05/24Airbus rules out imminent launch of new A220 jet version
RE
05/16No Singapore Airlines group A320neos with Pratt engines grounded - exec
RE
05/10CrowdFundMe launches portal for financial advisers
AN
05/03Airbus piles pressure on engine maker Pratt as profits fall
RE
05/03Factbox-The engine dispute at the heart of Go First's bankruptcy filing
RE
04/26French company Safran keeps 2023 outlook as Q1 sales rise
RE
04/25GE raises low end of 2023 profit forecast
RE
03/09GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,9 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net income 2022 1,89 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net Debt 2022 1,21 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 19,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CFM Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fong Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lay Lee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Wing Ip Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Yew Wa Ip Manager-Business Development
Seng Hee Chia Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.80%14
ATLAS COPCO AB27.21%68 533
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION26.84%47 354
FANUC CORPORATION32.22%35 046
INGERSOLL RAND INC.23.48%26 100
FORTIVE CORPORATION11.78%25 392
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer