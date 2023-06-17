CFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French-American jet engine
maker CFM International said on Saturday it was
redesigning some parts of its LEAP engine to improve durability
in harsh climates, to be available for retrofit on Airbus
and Boeing jets from next year.
The world's largest engine maker by the number of units also
said it was preparing to start ground and flight testing in the
middle of the decade for its new RISE engine technology, whose
development is supported by access to rare super-computers.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)