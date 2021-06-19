CFM Indosuez Wealth Management : Appointments to the Executive Board of Azqore

Lausanne, 14th June 2021 - Azqore, specialist in the execution of information systems and the processing of banking operations for wealth management players, today announced appointments to its Executive Board.

Pascal Exertier is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Azqore.

In this role, Mr Exertier will lead the continued transformation of Azqore, which began five years ago, aimed at enhancing client experience drawing on the expertise of Capgemini. A key area of focus in his role as Azqore CEO will be to further grow the company's client base in order to strengthen its position in its key markets in Europe and Asia. Mr Exertier will also carry on the industrialisation of Azqore's production model and lead the delivery of major digital projects underway.

Stephane Gomis is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Azqore.

Mr Gomis will take over the previous responsibilities of Pascal Exertier. He will oversee the activities of Azqore Business Service, the division dedicated to onboarding new clients to the platform, providing advice as well as products and services, and the Sales Department, which includes Marketing and Communication. Stéphane Gomis joins Azqore from Société Générale Group, where he held senior roles in private banking and corporate and investment banking, bringing in strong, relevant experience for the development of Azqore and the strengthening of the company's value proposition.

Christian Fournier will continue his current mandate as Azqore's Deputy Managing Director in charge of IT and banking operations as well as the General Secretariat and Human Resources.

Commenting on these appointments, Jacques Prost, Azqore's Chairman said: 'I am confident that the renewed Azqore management team will maintain the momentum within the business and deliver on the joint ambition of Indosuez Wealth Management and Capgemini to create a major player in the wealth management IT and banking outsourcing services sector.'

Biographies

After holding differents positions as an actuary in the insurance industry, Head of Sales at IBM, President of Atos France, and Director of Operations at Capgemini, Pascal Exertier joined Azqore as Deputy Managing Director in March 2018. He holds a degree from ENSAE (Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration) and INM (Institut National du Marketing).

Stéphane Gomis has held various positions within the Société Générale Group. He spent the first years of his career in the Front Office, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions and later in leveraged and structured finance, in particular for the media and telecom sectors. In 2009, he joined the finance department in the strategy team where he was a part of the creation of Amundi, before becoming Chief of Staff to the Chief Financial Officer of Société Générale Group in 2013. He joined Société Générale Private Banking in 2017 as Deputy CFO before joining the Executive Committee of the private bank in 2019 as Head of Commercial Steering, Strategic Projects, Innovation, Digital and ESG. He is a graduate of EM Lyon.



Indosuez Wealth Management / Azqore

About Azqore

Azqore is an international firm specialising in information systems outsourcing and transactions processing in wealth management. The result of a partnership between market leaders Crédit Agricole group and Capgemini, the company manages 200 billion euros of assets as of 31st December 2020.

For nearly 30 years, Azqore has supported private banks in their transformation projects and in the strengthening of their operational efficiency. In addition to providing IT platforms and a full range of digital banking services and products, it also offers clients the opportunity to process back office operations from hubs in Switzerland and Singapore.

Azqore's unique offer leverages the company's Core Banking System, featuring a state-of-the-art wealth management software and connectivity to some of the world's most innovative fintech solutions.

With its proven digital and banking expertise put at the service of nearly 60 successful bank migrations since 1992, Azqore offers to its 30 clients a high level of quality throughout the whole value chain, with a keen attention to compliance.

www.azqore.com