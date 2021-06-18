Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CFM Indosuez Wealth Management
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLCFM   MC0010000826

CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT

(MLCFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CFM Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez Wealth Management wins 5 new awards in Asia

06/18/2021 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The quality of Indosuez Wealth Management's offering has been recognised in Asia once again with 5 new wins at the recent WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2021:

  • Best Fund Manager in South East Asia and Greater China
  • Best Alternative Investment Manager in South East Asia and Greater China
  • Best FX Solution Provider in South East Asia

These internationally recognised awards in the wealth management arena bear witness to the relevance of Indosuez's strategy to enrich its value proposition to meet all its clients' needs.

They are testament to the commitment and cooperation of all the teams, whether in designing an investment solution or in delivering it.

This comes in addition to the 5 awards previously won in Asia, bringing the total number of awards in the region to 10 for the current year.

June 18, 2021

Disclaimer

CFM Indosuez Wealth published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT
02:23aCFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT  : Indosuez Wealth Management wins 5 new awards i..
PU
06/17CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT  : Indosuez bolsters the feedback culture among i..
PU
06/03CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT  : Indosuez continues its journey with the Ballet..
PU
05/21CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT  : Indosuez Wealth Management wins five European ..
PU
05/19CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT  : A look back at Indosuez group's first ideation..
PU
2018CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH  : Proxy Statments
CO
2017CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH  : Annual Report
CO
2016CFM INDOSUEZWEALTH  : Press release - 01/09/2016
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 116 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 21,8 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net cash 2020 455 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 516 M 614 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 100%
Chart CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
CFM Indosuez Wealth Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mathieu Ferragut Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Thomas Director-Finance, IT, Operations & Organization
Jean-Marie Sander Chairman
Michel Cresp Director
Jean Delamalle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT-3.74%614
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.43%473 049
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.31%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%274 340
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.42%219 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%203 354