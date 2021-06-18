CFM Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez Wealth Management wins 5 new awards in Asia

The quality of Indosuez Wealth Management's offering has been recognised in Asia once again with 5 new wins at the recent WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2021:

Best Fund Manager in South East Asia and Greater China

Best Alternative Investment Manager in South East Asia and Greater China

Best FX Solution Provider in South East Asia

These internationally recognised awards in the wealth management arena bear witness to the relevance of Indosuez's strategy to enrich its value proposition to meet all its clients' needs.

They are testament to the commitment and cooperation of all the teams, whether in designing an investment solution or in delivering it.

This comes in addition to the 5 awards previously won in Asia, bringing the total number of awards in the region to 10 for the current year.

