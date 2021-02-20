Log in
CFT S p A : Acceptances during the second week to the voluntary public tender

02/20/2021 | 04:26am EST
ACCEPTANCES DURING THE SECOND WEEK TO THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON ALL THE ORDINARY, MULTIPLE-VOTE AND SPECIAL SHARES OF CFT S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY ATS AUTOMATION HOLDINGS ITALY S.R.L.

Milan, February 19th, 2021 - With regard to the voluntary public tender offer (the "Offer") launched by ATS Automation Holdings Italy S.r.l. (the "Offeror"), on all the ordinary, multiple-vote and special shares of CFT S.p.A. (the "Issuer"), the Offeror informs, pursuant to article 41, 2nd paragraph, lit. d) of the Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented, that during the period between February 15th, 2021 and February 19th, 2021, no. 321,678 ordinary shares, no. 0 multiple-vote shares and no. 47,334 special shares of the Issuer have been tendered to the Offer.

Financial instruments subject to the Offer

The Offer relates to maximum no. 16,026,357 ordinary shares, maximum no. 3,000,000 multiple-vote shares and maximum no. 133,334 special shares of the Issuer.

No. acceptance forms submitted

37 from February 15th, 2021 to February 19th, 2021; and

84 from the beginning of the acceptance period (February 8th, 2021) to the date of this press release.

Financial instruments tendered to the Offer from February 15th, 2021 to February 19th, 2021

No. 321,678 ordinary shares, no. 0 multiple-vote shares and no. 47,334 special shares of the Issuer.

Financial instruments tendered in total to the Offer from the beginning of the acceptance period (February 8th, 2021) to the date of this press release

No. 6,434,541 ordinary shares, no. 3,000,000 multiple-vote shares and no. 62,001 special shares of the Issuer.

Percentage on ordinary shares, multiple-vote shares and special shares subject to the Offer from the beginning of the acceptance period (February 8th, 2021) to the date of this press release

40.150% of the ordinary shares subject to the Offer, 100% of the multiple-vote shares subject to the Offer and 46.501% of the special shares subject to the Offer.

The acceptance period of the Offer, agreed with CONSOB, started at 8.30 a.m. (CET) on February 8th, 2021 and shall end at 5.30 p.m. (CET) on March 12th, 2021, inclusive (unless extended, in accordance with applicable law). March 12th, 2021 shall therefore be the last day to accept the Offer, unless extended.

The Offer Document, containing precise description of the terms and conditions of the Offer, as well as, inter alia, the modalities for acceptance of the Offer, has been published on February 5th, 2021 and had been made available to the public for consultation at:

  • (i) the registered office of the Issuer, at Via Paradigna, 94/A, Parma (PR), 43122, Italy, and the Issuer's website(https://www.cft-group.com/investor-relations/)

  • (ii) the registered office of the Offeror at Via della Posta 7, Milan (MI), 20123, Italy;

  • (iii) the registered office of UniCredit Bank AG, Milan Branch (Intermediary Responsible for Coordinating the Collection of the Acceptances) at Piazza Gae Aulenti 4, Torre C, 20154 Milan (MI), Italy;

  • (iv) the website of ATS(www.atsautomation.com); and

  • (v) the Global Information Agent's website(www.georgeson.com/it).

ATS Automation Holdings Italy S.r.l.

The ATS group is a leader in automation solutions and operates in the planning, design, construction, commissioning and maintenance of automated production and assembly systems, including automation products. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,200 people at 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The shares of the holding company of the ATS group are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

Stefania Bassi +39 335 6282 667 s.bassi@barabino.it

Agota Dozsa +39 338 7424 061 a.dozsa@barabino.it

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 09:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
