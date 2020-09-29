Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 09/29 09:44:25 am
2.19 EUR   -3.52%
09:40aCFT S P A : CFT_H1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
09:30aCFT S P A : HY1-2020 Results
PU
09:20aCFT S P A : BoD approved the half-year financial report at June 30, 2020
PU
CFT S p A : CFT_H1 2020 Results Presentation

09/29/2020 | 09:40am EDT

H1 2020 RESULTS

September 29th, 2020

Disclaimer

This report (the "Report") was drawn up and supplied by CFT S.p.A. (the "Company") for information and illustrative purposes only. Therefore, the Report does not represent, nor can it be intended in any way as, a proposal for the conclusion of a contract, an offer to the public of financial products, advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product, or an invitation to invest.

The information contained in this Report shall not be considered complete and exhaustive, and the accuracy of the information cannot be guaranteed in any way. It should also be noted that the information contained in this Report and/or the assessments set out therein have not been subject to any verification by independent experts or auditors.

The Report's drafting was based on data and information held by the Company and/or publicly available, and on parameters and assumptions established in good faith by the Company. However, such parameters and assumptions are not the only ones that could have been selected for the purpose of preparing the Report, and consequently the application of further parameters and assumptions, as well as the existence of different market conditions, might lead to analyses and evaluations that differ in part or entirely from those contained in the Report.

Part of the information contained in the Report concerns future expectations and/or forecasts. Such information is based on estimates and projections by Company management, and by its very nature inevitably entails risks and uncertainties, since it refers to future events and circumstances. The actual results, performance and returns of the Company may substantially vary from those indicated in this Report or underlying such information.

The content of this Report is also subject to amendments and/or updates, without the Company being held responsible for preventively or subsequently notifying such changes, in the event that said amendments and/or additions become necessary or appropriate.

In any case, the content of this Report may not in any way be construed as a guarantee or an indication of the actual future economic and financial results of the Company. Therefore, insofar as the law permits, the Company and its representatives, managers, employees and consultants, shall not issue any statement, offer any guarantee, take on any obligation, or assume any responsibility, concerning the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or updating of the information contained in the Report, or concerning any error, omission, inaccuracy or negligence present in the Report.

This Report is the exclusive property of the Company; the Report and the information contained therein may not be copied, transferred, transcribed, distributed, published, reproduced or used for commercial purposes without the prior written authorization of the Company.

CFT | Disclaimer

2

Agenda

CFT Group overview

H1 2020 Financial highlights

2020 Outlook

Appendix

CFT | Agenda

3

CFT IN THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE VALUE

CHAIN

Farm

Ranch

Sorting

Processing

Food and beverage producers

Primary Packaging

Product Treatment

Distribution

Secondary Packaging

Leading consolidator of

Restaurants

processing,

packaging

and sorting technologies

Grocery

in

the

food

and

Food Service

beverage

MACHINERY

sector

Consumer

CFT | CFT group overview

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:39:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 224 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2020 -1,80 M -2,11 M -2,11 M
Net Debt 2020 46,1 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,2 M 48,0 M 48,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart CFT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
CFT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CFT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 €
Last Close Price 2,27 €
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 76,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Merusi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Catelli Chairman
Mirko Crinto Director-Operations
Martino Pozzi Chief Financial Officer
Adele Catelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CFT S.P.A.-38.98%48
NORDSON CORPORATION16.56%11 015
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.176.78%7 991
VALMET OYJ6.46%3 962
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.19%3 686
MAREL HF.10.83%3 664
