CFT S.p.A.

CFT S.P.A.

(CFT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 02/04 11:35:21 am
4.56 EUR   +0.22%
02/04 CFT S P A : CONSOB's Approval of the Offer Document
PU
02/04CFT S P A : Notice of call for the Shareholders'
PU
02/04CFT S P A : BoD February 2021
PU
CFT S p A : CONSOB's Approval of the Offer Document

02/05/2021 | 02:26am EST
ATS Automation Holdings Italy S.r.l.

CONSOB'S APPROVAL OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT

Milan, February 5th, 2021 - ATS Automation Holdings Italy S.r.l. (the "Offeror") informs that CONSOB, by resolution no. 21707 of February 4th, 2021, has approved, pursuant to article 102, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented, the offer document (the "Offer Document") relating to the voluntary tender offer (the "Offer") launched by the Offeror on all the ordinary, multiple-vote and special shares of CFT S.p.A. (the "Issuer").

The acceptance period of the Offer, agreed with CONSOB, shall start at 8.30 a.m. (CET) on February 8th, 2021 and shall end at 5.30 p.m. (CET) on March 12th, 2021, inclusive (unless extended, in accordance with applicable law). March 12th, 2021 shall therefore be the last day to accept the Offer, unless extended.

The consideration for the Offer, equal to EUR 4.600 for each ordinary, multiple-vote and special share of the Issuer tendered in acceptance of the Offer, shall be paid to those accepting the Offer on March 19th, 2021 (unless extended, in accordance with applicable law).

The publication and the method of dissemination of the Offer Document, containing a detailed description of the terms of the Offer, as well as, inter alia, the procedures for accepting it, will be the subject of a subsequent press release pursuant to article 38, paragraph 2, of the Regulation adopted by CONSOB with resolution No. 11971/1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented.

ATS Automation Holdings Italy S.r.l.

The ATS group is a leader in automation solutions and operates in the planning, design, construction, commissioning and maintenance of automated production and assembly systems, including automation products. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,200 people at 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The shares of the holding company of the ATS group are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

Stefania Bassi +39 335 6282 667

s.bassi@barabino.it

Agota Dozsa +39 338 7424 061

a.dozsa@barabino.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CFT S.p.A. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
