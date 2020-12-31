CFT S p A : Investor Relations Manager

CFT S.P.A .: CONFIRMS THAT THE ROLE OF INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

IS COVERED WITHIN ITS OWN ORGANIZATION

Parma, 31 December 2020 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company"), in compliance with the new Borsa Italiana S.p.A. disposition regarding the amendments to the AIM Issuers Regulation, which provide for the appointment of the Investor Relations Manager, confirms that this role is currently held by the Company's CEO, Alessandro Merusi, with the external support of Lerxi Consulting in the person of Francesca Cocco.

CFT Group

CFT S.p.A. is the operating holding company of the CFT Group, listed in July 2018 on the AIM Italia market, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., engaged both in Italy and internationally in the design, development and manufacturing of turnkey machinery and lines, mainly for the Food, Liquid Food and Beverage sector. The company, emerging from the Catelli family project with the building of specialised tomato processing machines, has over 70 years' experience focused on three specific macro-areas: processing, packaging and sorting. Decades of experience and know-how as the brand leader in its respectively sectors allow the CFT GROUP to offer a complete range of solutions based on the most advanced technologies. Plant manufactured by the CFT Group everyday process millions of tonnes of fresh products and fill millions of special cartons, bottles and containers for multiple applications. Thanks to its innovative technological solutions, CFT Group supports its customers in delivering top level services in terms of efficiency and quality.

With over 900 employees, 15,000 products, 15 brands, 8 production sites, a comprehensive network of 10 branches, a presence in over 90 countries and revenues of Euro 251 million in 2019, CFT Group is known for its quality, innovation and reliability across the globe.

