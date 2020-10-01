CFT S p A : Warrants CFT S.p.A. no opening exercise period

CFT S.P.A. WARRANTS - NO OPENING OF THE EXERCISE PERIOD

Parma, October 1st 2020 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company") informs that the average monthly price of CFT Ordinary Shares (ISIN IT0005262313) relating to September 2020 is equal to Euro 2.37 and the strike price to exercise the CFT S.p.A. warrants is equal to Euro 9.5. Therefore, since the average monthly price of CFT Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price, pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 1 of the CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations, the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of October 2020.

The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the average monthly price of CFT ordinary shares referring to the month of October 2020 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of November 2020 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations.

For any other information, please refer to the "CFT S.p.A. Warrant Regulations" available on the website www.cft-group.com, section Investor relations/Corporate documents.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of machines and turnkey plants mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

** *** **

This press release is available on the CFT website: www.cft-group.comin the Investor relations/Press Release SDIR

section.

CFT SpA

Via Paradigna, 94/A - 43122 Parma - Italy - Phone +39 0521 277111 - Fax +39 0521 798404

Share Capital € 10.000.000 - Registration Number 274277 - Business Register of Parma

VAT Code 09935170960

www.cft-group.cominfo@cft-group.com