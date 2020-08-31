Log in
CFT S p A : treasury shares buy back plan execution 10 - 18 August 2020

08/31/2020 | 06:15am EDT

CFT S.P.A. SHARES BUY-BACK

Parma, August 31, 2020 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company"), following the previous communications to the market, in execution of the April 30, 2020 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - which authorized a plan concerning the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, at terms and conditions announced to the market - informs to have bought during the period August 10 - 18, 2020 n. 2,350 treasury shares at an average price of Euro 2.2605 per share, for a total value of Euro 5,312.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of CFT ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005262313) carried out on the AIM market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data

N. of shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

10/08/2020

400

2,2250

891

11/08/2020

250

2,2840

572

12/08/2020

600

2,2650

1360

13/08/2020

100

2,2500

225

14/08/2020

500

2,2860

1144

17/08/2020

200

2,2650

453

18/08/2020

300

2,2200

667

From the start of the program, CFT has bought n. 254,952 ordinary shares (equal to 1.34% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 771,268. Following the purchases made so far, CFT holds a total of n. 1,032,383 treasury shares, equal to approximately 5.43% of the share capital.

The purchase transactions were carried out on the multilateral trading system AIM Italia, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, according to the relative operating methods, which do not allow the direct matching of purchase trading proposals with predetermined sales negotiation proposals.

** *** **

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.

For further information:

CFT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Paradigna 94/A

Francesca Cocco Lerxi Consulting

43122 - Parma

investor.relations@cft-group.com

Email: info@cft-group.com

NOMAD

SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Via dell'Annunciata n. 23/4, 20121 Milano

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milano

Tel. +39 02303431

Tel. +39 02771151

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Email: cb@intermonte.it

Media Relations:

Image Building

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: cft@imagebuilding.it

