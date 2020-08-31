CFT S p A : treasury shares buy back plan execution 10 - 18 August 2020

CFT S.P.A. SHARES BUY-BACK

Parma, August 31, 2020 - CFT S.p.A. ("CFT" or the "Company"), following the previous communications to the market, in execution of the April 30, 2020 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - which authorized a plan concerning the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, at terms and conditions announced to the market - informs to have bought during the period August 10 - 18, 2020 n. 2,350 treasury shares at an average price of Euro 2.2605 per share, for a total value of Euro 5,312.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of CFT ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005262313) carried out on the AIM market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data N. of shares Average Price (Euro) Value (Euro) 10/08/2020 400 2,2250 891 11/08/2020 250 2,2840 572 12/08/2020 600 2,2650 1360 13/08/2020 100 2,2500 225 14/08/2020 500 2,2860 1144 17/08/2020 200 2,2650 453 18/08/2020 300 2,2200 667

From the start of the program, CFT has bought n. 254,952 ordinary shares (equal to 1.34% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 771,268. Following the purchases made so far, CFT holds a total of n. 1,032,383 treasury shares, equal to approximately 5.43% of the share capital.

The purchase transactions were carried out on the multilateral trading system AIM Italia, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, according to the relative operating methods, which do not allow the direct matching of purchase trading proposals with predetermined sales negotiation proposals.

CFT is the operational holding company of the CFT Group, active in Italy and abroad in the design, development and production of 'turnkey' machines and installations intended mainly for the Food & Beverage sector.