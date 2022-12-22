CG Power and Industrial : Allotment of Securities

Our Ref: COSEC/147/2022-23 22nd December, 2022 By portal The Corporate Relationship The Assistant Manager - Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Complex, Rotunda Building, Bandra (East), Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Mumbai 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Scrip Code : 500093 Scrip Id : CGPOWER Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 19,760 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 of the Company ("ESOP 2021").

We wish to inform you that pursuant to ESOP 2021, the Company has on 22nd December, 2022 allotted 19,760 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up, at an Exercise Price of Rs. 156.20 to the eligible employee under ESOP 2021 on exercise of the stock options granted. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequently on allotment of the above shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased Rs. 3,05,41,53,348 to Rs.3,05,41,92,868 comprising of 1,52,70,96,434 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited