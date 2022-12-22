Advanced search
    500093   INE067A01029

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(500093)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
256.05 INR   -2.53%
01:05pCg Power And Industrial : Allotment of Securities
PU
10/30Cg Power And Industrial : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/20CG Power Posts Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
CG Power and Industrial : Allotment of Securities

12/22/2022 | 01:05pm EST
Our Ref: COSEC/147/2022-23

22nd December, 2022

By portal

The Corporate Relationship

The Assistant Manager - Listing

Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Complex,

Rotunda Building,

Bandra (East),

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Mumbai 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code : 500093

Scrip Id : CGPOWER

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 19,760 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 of the Company ("ESOP 2021").

We wish to inform you that pursuant to ESOP 2021, the Company has on 22nd December, 2022 allotted 19,760 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up, at an Exercise Price of Rs. 156.20 to the eligible employee under ESOP 2021 on exercise of the stock options granted. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequently on allotment of the above shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased Rs. 3,05,41,53,348 to Rs.3,05,41,92,868 comprising of 1,52,70,96,434 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

PURUSHOTHAM AN VARADARAJAN

Digitally signed by

PURUSHOTHAMAN VARADARAJAN

Date: 2022.12.22 18:59:12 +05'30'

  1. Varadarajan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 18:04:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
