  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500093   INE067A01029

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(500093)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
254.05 INR   +0.65%
12:49pCg Power And Industrial : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/20CG Power Posts Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
10/19Cg Power And Industrial : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CG Power and Industrial : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/30/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
Our Ref: COSEC/112/2022-23

30th October, 2022

By portal

The Corporate Relationship

The Assistant Manager - Listing

Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Complex,

Rotunda Building,

Bandra (East),

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Mumbai 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code : 500093

Scrip Id : CGPOWER

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of meeting with Analyst(s)/Institutional

Investor(s).

Pursuant to Regulations 30(2) and 46(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, please find below the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting with the Company:

Day and Date

Name of the Analyst/Institutional Investor

Maxlife Insurance Company Limited

Monday, 31st October, 2022

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Quantum AMC

The above schedule is subject to changes due to exigencies on part of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor/the Company.

Request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Digitally signed by

PURUSHOTHAMAN PURUSHOTHAMANVARADARAJAN

VARADARAJAN Date: 2022.10.30 18:48:41 +0530

  1. Varadarajan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 16:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 68 524 M 832 M 832 M
Net income 2023 5 979 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 65,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 388 B 4 712 M 4 712 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 586
Free-Float 37,2%
