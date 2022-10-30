CG Power and Industrial : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
Our Ref: COSEC/112/2022-23
30th October, 2022
By portal
The Corporate Relationship
The Assistant Manager - Listing
Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
Complex,
Rotunda Building,
Bandra (East),
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Mumbai 400 051
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001
Scrip Code : 500093
Scrip Id : CGPOWER
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of meeting with Analyst(s)/Institutional
Investor(s).
Pursuant to Regulations 30(2) and 46(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, please find below the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting with the Company:
Day and Date
Name of the Analyst/Institutional Investor
Maxlife Insurance Company Limited
Monday, 31st October, 2022
|
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Quantum AMC
The above schedule is subject to changes due to exigencies on part of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor/the Company.
Request you to kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
Varadarajan Company Secretary
Disclaimer
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 16:48:00 UTC.