    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/28 11:38:55 am
0.606 EUR   -3.16%
CGG : 2021 Interim financial report available
GL
01:33aCGG : Présentation T2 2021
PU
CGG : Announces its Q2 2021 Results
PU
CGG: 2021 Interim financial report available

07/28/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of 7,116,618
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

2021 Interim Financial Report available

Massy, FranceJuly 28, 2021

CGG announced today that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors section (both in “Regulated information” and “Financial information”).

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

       

Contacts

Group Communications and Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

 		 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 951 M - -
Net income 2021 -149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 526 M 527 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,74 $
Average target price 1,46 $
Spread / Average Target 97,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG-22.74%527
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.95%40 803
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.21%18 380
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.86%17 125
TENARIS S.A.31.43%12 162
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.16.26%5 966