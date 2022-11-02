Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35 2022-11-02 pm EDT
0.9152 EUR   +0.24%
01:25pCgg : Présentation T3 2022
PU
01:15pCgg : 2022 Q3 Quarterly Results Presentation
PU
12:55pCgg : 2022 Q3 Financial Press Release (English)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG : 2022 Q3 Quarterly Results Presentation

11/02/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2022 financial results

cgg.com

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about CGG ("the Company") plans, strategies and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those that were expected.

The Company based these forward-looking statements on its current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our proposed results. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this presentation.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations are disclosed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the AMF. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

TAKING DATA FURTHER

Q3 2022 Financial Results

2

Agenda

01

02

03

04

Q3 & 9 months 2022 overview

Operational review

Financial review

Outlook

Q3 2022 Financial Results

3

Q3 & 9 MONTHS 2022

OVERVIEW

4

cgg.com

Q3 & 9 months 2022 Key segment financial highlights

Q3 2022

YTD 2022

REVENUEEBITDAS

$217 million

$77 million

down (16) % pro-forma*

35% margin

y-o-y

$610 million

$241 million

slightly up pro-forma* with

40% margin, up 27% y-o-y

DDE up 30% y-o-y

NET CASH FLOW

$(78) million

including $ (19)m

investment in M&A and $(40)m change in working capital

$(65) million

including $ (37)m

investments in M&A

Liquidity of $325 million, including $100 million undrawn RCF

*Pro-forma indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for GeoSoftware and Physical Asset Storage and Services businesses sold in 2021

5

Q3 2022 Financial Results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 17:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CGG
01:25pCgg : Présentation T3 2022
PU
01:15pCgg : 2022 Q3 Quarterly Results Presentation
PU
12:55pCgg : 2022 Q3 Financial Press Release (English)
PU
12:46pCGG Announces its Q3 2022 Results
GL
10:45aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E869638
PU
11/01Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E869455
PU
10/31Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E869270
PU
10/28Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E869013
PU
10/26Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E868460
PU
10/24Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E867985
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 061 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,76 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -69,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Average target price 1,29 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG43.46%642
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED72.12%73 098
HALLIBURTON COMPANY59.60%33 144
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.45%28 542
TENARIS S.A.74.92%18 773
NOV INC.66.05%8 838